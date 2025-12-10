Preview: Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel Aviv - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 10 Dec 2025 07:14

Stuttgart return to Europa League action this Thursday night as their push for the top eight continues at home against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The Bundesliga outfit have made steady progress in the European competition this season, while their rivals have endured a torrid time, picking up one measly point to their name.

Match preview

Generally speaking, Stuttgart have enjoyed a decent campaign so far, though recent weeks have provided their own set of challenges.

Sebastian Hoeness and his men have lost momentum in the Bundesliga, going three matches without a win in the competition and losing their last two – a 2-1 defeat away at Hamburger SV and a 5-0 thrashing at home to Bayern Munich.

With just three games remaining until the start of the winter break, Stuttgart will be looking to get back on track by ending the calendar year with a string of positive results.

Picking up a victory over Maccabi would certainly mark a step in the right direction, and the German outfit are the overwhelming favourites ahead of the encounter.

The Swabians have won three of their five Europa League matches, including their last two against Go Ahead Eagles and Feyenoord Rotterdam.

While Stuttgart are on the brink of making the top eight, Maccabi Tel Aviv are on a one-way road to elimination.

The Israeli side have picked up one point from five games in the Europa League, scoring one goal and conceding 14 – more than any other club in the competition.

Six of those goals came in their last European outing against Lyon, which ended in an embarrassing defeat – that was also their third straight European game without scoring a goal.

Maccabi’s poor form extends far beyond Europe, with the team winning just one of their last six matches across all competitions.

Zarko Lazetic and his men have conceded six goals in two of their last three defeats, with the team failing to earn a clean sheet since the start of November.

Stuttgart Europa League form:

W L L W W

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W D W L W L

Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League form:

D L L L L

Maccabi Tel Aviv form (all competitions):

L L L D W L

Team News

Stuttgart head into Thursday’s European encounter without the suspended Jess Chabot, who reached the yellow card limit.

Ermedin Demirovic remains on the sidelines with a foot injury and will be joined by forward Justin Diehl, who is struggling with an ankle problem.

Defender Luca Jaquez has missed the last few games with a muscle issue, while Dan-Axel Zagadou has been battling the same problem.

Yannik Keitel and Silas are the two other names on Stuttgart’s growing injury list.

Maccabi Tel Aviv defender Sagiv Jehezkel was sent off against Lyon last time out and will be suspended for Thursday’s match.

Forward Ion Nicolaescu and midfielder Issouf Sissokho are both doubtful ahead of the match, with both men struggling with their own injury worries.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Jeltsch, Hendriks, Vagnoman; Mittelstadt, Stiller, Andres, Assignon; Leweling, Fuhrich; Undav

Maccabi Tel Aviv possible starting lineup:

Melika; Revivo, Heitor, Camara, Asante; Noy, Ben Harush; Abu Farhi, Peretz, Davida; Varela

We say: Stuttgart 3-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Stuttgart have endured a few dodgy results in recent weeks, though Thursday’s match offers a great opportunity of returning to winning ways.

Maccabi have been well out of their depth in the Europa League, with the Swabians eyeing up all three points in their pursuit of the knockout stage.

