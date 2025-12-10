Club Brugge vs. Arsenal: Mikel Arteta injury update on Declan Rice, William Saliba, Leandro Trossard before Champions League

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Dec 2025 01:27 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 01:27

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that he does not expect Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard to be out for long ahead of his side's game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday with a commanding performance in the Champions League away to Brugge.

Arteta will be without a number of stars for his side's game in Belgium, including Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard and William Saliba.

Speaking to reporters before the match, the head coach provided some positive news on the former two, saying: "So Declan [Rice] was ill, and he was quite sick after the game [against Villa] already, and he hasn't traveled with us.

"William [Saliba] is still not available. And Leo [Trossard], again, he picked another knock in an area where he had the previous issue. I don't expect that it's going to be long, but unfortunately, he cannot be with us."

Arteta also revealed that Max Dowman will be out for a number of weeks, while Gabriel Jesus could make his return to action for the club on Wednesday.

Arsenal injury news: Have injuries stopped Mikel Arteta winning trophies?

Fans of Arsenal have voiced their frustration at the club's continued injury problems, with seven members of the first-team squad currently dealing with issues.

Some supporters have insisted that the absence of key personnel at critical times have cost the team in the pursuit of silverware in the past, and they are worried about the 2025-26 campaign given Arsenal have failed to win three of their last six games.

When the Gunners were competing for Premier League title in 2022-23, an injury to Saliba ruled him out of the final stretch of the season, and the club surrendered an eight-point lead over eventual champions Manchester City.

Talisman Bukayo Saka missed a significant portion of the 2024-25 campaign due to a hamstring issue, while the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes only started 28 times in the top flight.

© Imago / xx ZUMA-20230316_zaf_si1_100.jpg DavidxKleinx csmphotothree065606

Premier League title race: A key period for Arsenal

Arsenal currently lead the way in the Premier League with 33 points, though they are only two points in front of second-placed Manchester City.

However, the Londoners have a favourable schedule, with four of their next six league games coming at the Emirates.

Pep Guardiola's City have to travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday to take on Crystal Palace in their next top-flight outing, whereas Arteta's side will face last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Saturday.

Though Arsenal are likely to beat Wolves, it is important that they take advantage of their winter schedule and maintain a gap to their challengers.