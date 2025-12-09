Arsenal given green light for Ethan Nwaneri 2026 exit as January loan interest expected

By Ben Knapton | 09 Dec 2025 19:53

Arsenal are likely to receive loan interest in Ethan Nwaneri in January, expert Charles Watts has told Sports Mole, but the Gunners would be foolish to let him depart.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 but has found minutes harder to come by this season following the signings of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, as well as the emergence of 15-year-old Max Dowman on the right wing.

Nwaneri has played just 427 minutes across 10 appearances this season - making just three starts - and he was an unused substitute for the third Premier League game running in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

The 2007-born prospect is in with a strong chance of making the first XI for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Club Brugge, although when Arsenal have all of Eze, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino fit, Nwaneri is consigned to the fringes.

However, Watts has urged Arsenal to block any loan offers for Nwaneri over the winter, although he would not be against sending the teenager out for the entire 2026-27 season to gain valuable experience.

“I'm sure there will be loan interest," Watts said. "Whether Arsenal would be interested in loaning him out, I doubt, because why would you weaken yourself in January when you know how many injuries you've been getting? I just don't see the point - they’ve really targeted this season as a season to bring proper success.

Charles Watts green lights Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal loan exit in summer 2026

“There will probably be clubs looking at Ethan's situation thinking ‘we could get him for six months.’ I don't think it'd be a bad thing for his career if he did go out, but my view on it is do it in the summer, even if he's a bit unhappy at the moment.

“We might need you, you're going to get some minutes and hopefully end the season with a title medal around your neck. That may outweigh the frustration of not getting as many minutes as he would have hoped.

“Maybe next summer you can send him out on loan for a whole season, somewhere where he can get loads of minutes.”

Nwaneri and Arsenal are about to come up against a Club Brugge side who have only claimed four points from their five Champions League games this season, as well as losing four of their last six in all competitions, triggering the sacking of Nicky Hayen.

Ivan Leko will take charge of his first Brugge game on Wednesday night against the Premier League leaders, although Hayen oversaw some notable European home results prior to his departure.

The Belgian outfit have thumped Monaco 4-1 and drawn 3-3 with Barcelona at home in this season's league phase, as well as obliterating 10-man Rangers 6-0 at the Jan Breydel Stadium during the qualifying rounds.

Why Club Brugge vs. Arsenal is not a Champions League "dead rubber"

As a result, Watts has affirmed that Arsenal cannot afford to "tank" Wednesday's game, although he expects their superior quality in the final third to eventually shine through.

“They're a good team at home," he added. "The Barcelona game, they were fantastic at attacking. Direct, quick, they'll cause Arsenal problems. They put six past Rangers, so they do score goals at home, but I would expect whatever team Arteta puts out to deal with them and get the win that they need.

“Some people say it's a dead rubber, you could absolutely throw this game. I don't think it is, and I absolutely don't think Mikel Arteta will throw this game. He will still put out a team that he believes can win. And I also wonder if the Villa result adds a little bit more extra importance to this game.

“If you tank it, throw in all the kids and suddenly you're on to a two-game losing streak, it just raises the level of discontent. He'll make changes, but it's an important game he'll try and win. It’s cliche, but just get through the first 25 minutes, when it's going to be loud and Brugge are going to come flying out the blocks, new manager bounce and all that stuff.

“If you can survive that spell, hopefully Arsenal's extra quality will take over.”

Arsenal could seal their place in the last 16 of the competition with victory in Belgium, although Arteta has also been warned about a walking "red flag" on the injury front after receiving a double blow in training.

