Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta's "red flag" raises alarm bells after Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba blows

By Ben Knapton | 09 Dec 2025 18:23

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been warned of a "red flag" in his Gunners defence as the Premier League leaders grapple with a rearguard fitness crisis.

The North London giants are expected to be without three defenders for their Champions League visit to Club Brugge on Wednesday night, when Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh) and Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) will definitely watch on from the sidelines.

In addition, William Saliba - who has been absent from Arsenal's last three games with a knock - did not take part in open training on Tuesday, when the Gunners suffered another new double fitness blow.

No Saliba and no Mosquera means that Jurrien Timber and Ben White will have to hold the fort on the right-hand side of defence, the former operating centrally while White occupies his favoured right-back role.

However, Gunners expert Charles Watts has revealed a huge fear over Timber, believing that it may only be a matter of time before the Netherlands international picks up another problem.

Jurrien Timber "red flag" highlighted amid Arsenal injury crisis

"Timber has had a red flag over him for a while now, because of the amount of minutes that he's been playing," Watts told Sports Mole ahead of Wednesday's game.

Among all Arsenal outfielders, Timber has played the third-most minutes this season with 1,578, only behind midfield duo Declan Rice (1,654) and Martin Zubimendi (1,609).

Arteta has been urged to rest the latter two on Wednesday and can afford to thanks to his options in the middle of the park, but Timber - who played 48 times last season - will likely be forced to go again if Saliba does not make a miraculous recovery.

The only other alternative for the Gunners would be teenager Marli Salmon, who is likely to be included in more first-team squads over the coming weeks following the crushing news surrounding Mosquera's recent injury.

The former Valencia man is reported to be facing up to two months on the sidelines with the ankle problem he sustained in last week's Premier League home win over Brentford, meaning that he may not kick a ball again competitively until February.

"Fingers crossed" over William Saliba injury after Cristhian Mosquera blow

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Arsenal memorably endured an attacking injury crisis last season, but Arteta is now down to the bare bones at the back, although Watts is holding out hope that Saliba will soon return to ease concerns.

“You look at the bench against Aston Villa and you’re like ‘The forwards are coming back, this is good!’ And then you're like, ‘Ah, we've got no defenders.’ Good news on this end, bad news on this end - it's the way it's been for a while," Watts added.

“It's obviously a real blow losing Mosquera - for him first of all. He just got himself into the team, lands awkwardly from a nothing header and suddenly he's facing potentially two months out. But it's also a huge blow to Arsenal, hot on the heels of Gabriel's injury.

“Fingers crossed, we're not going to have to wait too much longer for William Saliba. It never rains, but it pours."

Arsenal have already assured themselves of a knockout round playoff place in the Champions League, and victory against Club Brugge this week would almost certainly guarantee a top-eight placement and spot in the last 16.

