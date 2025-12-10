Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Madueke, Martinelli star for the Gunners

By Ellis Stevens | 10 Dec 2025 21:58 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 22:00

Arsenal handed Club Brugge a crushing 3-0 defeat in the Champions League on Wednesday, with wing wizards Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli stealing the spotlight.

An electric first 45 minutes produced 19 shots between the two sides, as well as big saves, goal-line clearances and strikes off the woodwork, but in spite of the plethora of chances, only Madueke's stunning rocket into the top corner separated them at the break, with Arsenal holding a narrow 1-0 lead.

It did not take long for the Gunners to double their advantage from the restart, as Madueke netted his brace less than two minutes into the second half, and Martinelli joined in on the action just 10 minutes later with a brilliant effort from range, sealing a commanding 3-0 win for the visitors.

Victory for Arsenal means they have now won all six league phase matches this season - the only team to do so - and, as a result, the Gunners have all but confirmed their place in the top eight of the standings.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

If proof were ever needed of Arsenal's squad strength, then tonight offers the perfect demonstration of the overwhelming quality at Mikel Arteta's disposal.

The Spaniard made seven changes to the starting team that defeated Bayern Munich a fortnight ago, including Christian Norgaard being forced into an unorthodox centre-back position, and yet the Gunners still made light work of Club Brugge, running out comprehensive 3-0 victors.

Wing wizards Madueke and Martinelli starred from wide areas, with the pair responsible for Arsenal's three goals, while Martin Zubimendi ran the show from the middle of the park, and there were several other impressive performances elsewhere across the pitch.

Arsenal's ability to seamlessly switch personnel and still cruise to victory is testament to the club's superb squad building and Arteta's coaching of the team, especially against a Club Brugge side that have shown their ability in the Champions League this term - including a 4-1 win against AS Monaco and 3-3 draw with Barcelona.

There may have been slight concerns as Club Brugge did have numerous chances - particularly with Arsenal still reeling from the devastating late defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend - but the Gunners eventually pulled away and took full control of the match.

Ultimately, the commanding win and clean sheet will restore Arsenal's confidence after the weekend's loss - their first in 18 matches - and Arteta's outfit will now be eager to amend their Premier League wrongs when they take on the division's whipping boys, Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the weekend.

As for Club Brugge, they can take encouragement from a positive first half that saw them create several changes against the Gunners, while they only found themselves behind at the break thanks to the wondergoal from Madueke.

However, a difficult second half will leave them slightly frustrated, especially as that is now the club's fourth defeat in their last five games across all competitions - a run that has seen former boss Nicky Hayen dismissed and new manager Ivan Leko lose his first match at the helm tonight.

CLUB BRUGGE VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Noni Madueke goal vs. Club Brugge (25th min, Club Brugge 0-1 Arsenal)

Noni Madueke, take a bow!



Arsenal take the lead thanks to one of the goals of the season so far from Madueke

Madueke, take a bow! That is a sensational goal!

Madueke receives the ball just inside the Club Brugge half on the right flank, and the winger rolls inside and brushes Joaquin Seys aside.

Madueke drives into a more central position outside the area and lets fly from distance, sending an explosive strike into the top right corner.

Noni Madueke goal vs. Club Brugge (47th min, Club Brugge 0-2 Arsenal)

It's two goals for Noni Madueke ✌️



An unmarked Madueke heads it in at the back post to double Arsenal's lead at the start of the second half

Madueke scores his, and Arsenal's, second!

Martin Zubimendi receives the ball just outside the box on the left wing, drives towards the byline and digs out a left-footed cross into the box.

The delivery soars over Dani van den Heuvel, who is caught in no man's land, finds Madueke unmarked at the back post, and the winger easily nods home from close range.

Gabriel Martinelli goal vs. Club Brugge (56th min, Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal)

It's another magical solo goal for Arsenal ?



This time it's Gabriel Martinelli's turn from the other wing with a beautiful finish

Martinelli gets in on the action with a super strike!

The Brazilian has the ball on the left wing, cleverly skips past Hugo Siquet and cuts inside onto his stronger right foot.

Martinelli lets fly from just outside the area, and his curling effort sails over Van den Heuvel and nestles in the top right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NONI MADUEKE

There were a number of standout performances from Arsenal tonight, with Martinelli and Zubimendi both particularly impressive, but Madueke is our pick of the bunch.

The English winger netted his first brace for the club, including a jaw-dropping thunderbolt in the first half and a clinical back-post header early in the second.

Other than just his goals, Madueke was a constant threat throughout his 71 minutes on the pitch, with four total shots and three successful dribbles - more than any other player on the pitch.

CLUB BRUGGE VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Club Brugge 49%-51% Arsenal

Shots: Club Brugge 18-20 Arsenal

Shots on target: Club Brugge 7-11 Arsenal

Corners: Club Brugge 1-5 Arsenal

Fouls: Club Brugge 10-9 Arsenal

BEST STATS

3 - Noni Madueke is the first player in Arsenal's history to score each of his first three goals for the club in the European Cup/Champions League. Stage. pic.twitter.com/i2puHTIB2G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2025

5 - Gabriel Martinelli is the first ever Arsenal player to score in five successive appearances in the UEFA Champions League, and first in all major European competitions since Thierry Henry in the UEFA Cup in April 2000 (6). Fulfilling. pic.twitter.com/Wh1LqbAZW0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2025

3 - Only three players have played for an English club in the UEFA Champions League while aged 16 or younger. All three have done so for Arsenal - Jack Wilshere, Max Dowman, and Marli Salmon. DNA. pic.twitter.com/RaTSlfOZfF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Newly appointed manager Leko will look to guide Club Brugge back to winning ways in the Belgian Pro League, following two straight losses that resulted in Hayen's dismissal, when they take on FCV Dender on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will aim to bounce back from their league defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend by claiming all three points when they host the Premier League's whipping boys, Wolverhampton Wanderers, on Saturday.