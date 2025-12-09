Team News: Club Brugge vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 09 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 20:00

Knowing that a win will surely see them through to the last 16 of the Champions League, Arsenal head to the Jan Breydel Stadium to take on Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The Gunners are the only side with a perfect total of 15 points after five games, while their Belgian hosts - who have just sacked manager Nicky Hayen - have collected just four points to sit 26th in the league-phase table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

CLUB BRUGGE

Out: Nordin Jackers (rib fracture), Lynnt Audoor (muscle), Ludovit Reis (shoulder), Romeo Vermant (concussion)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mignolet; Siquet, Mechele, Ordonez, Seys; Stankovic, Onyedika; Forbs, Vanaken, Tzolis; Tresoldi

ARSENAL

Out: Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), William Saliba (knock), Declan Rice (illness), Leandro Trossard (knock), Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Merino; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli