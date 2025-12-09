Champions League Gameweek 6
Brugge
Dec 10, 2025 8.00pm
Arsenal

Team News: Club Brugge vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Club Brugge vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportsphoto

Knowing that a win will surely see them through to the last 16 of the Champions League, Arsenal head to the Jan Breydel Stadium to take on Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The Gunners are the only side with a perfect total of 15 points after five games, while their Belgian hosts - who have just sacked manager Nicky Hayen - have collected just four points to sit 26th in the league-phase table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

CLUB BRUGGE vs. ARSENAL

CLUB BRUGGE

Out: Nordin Jackers (rib fracture), Lynnt Audoor (muscle), Ludovit Reis (shoulder), Romeo Vermant (concussion)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mignolet; Siquet, Mechele, Ordonez, Seys; Stankovic, Onyedika; Forbs, Vanaken, Tzolis; Tresoldi

ARSENAL

Out: Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), William Saliba (knock), Declan Rice (illness), Leandro Trossard (knock), Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Merino; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Arsenal related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe