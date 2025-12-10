Preview: Freiburg vs Red Bull Salzburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 10 Dec 2025 02:42

Freiburg resume their Europa League campaign this Thursday night when they welcome Red Bull Salzburg to the Europa-Park Stadion.

The Bundesliga outfit are one of four unbeaten teams left in the competition, while their Austrian opponents are searching for just their second European win of the season.

Match preview

Freiburg are certainly making the most of this rare European campaign, with the club sitting just one point adrift of the league phase leaders.

The Bundesliga outfit have three games remaining to try and stamp their place in the knockout stage of the tournament, with a top eight finish guaranteeing automatic entry into the round of 16.

As things stand, Julian Schuster’s side are well on track to make the top eight, currently boasting 11 points from their opening five matches.

Freiburg endured a rare Bundesliga loss at the weekend against a seemingly revived Heidenheim side, and they will be determined to shake off that disappointment when they welcome Salzburg.

With four defeats from five games to their name, Red Bull Salzburg are on the brink of early elimination from the Europa League this season.

The Austrian side have only picked up one European win this season, though they still have three matches remaining to try and turn things around.

Thomas Letsch and his men were able to end their four-match winless run courtesy of a 2-0 league victory over BW Linz away from home.

Die Roten Bullen will now be looking to inject that fresh wave of momentum into their faltering Europa League campaign when they travel to Germany.

Salzburg’s last trip across the border ended in tears as they were thumped 5-0 by Bayer Leverkusen during last season’s Champions League campaign.

Freiburg Europa League form:

W D W W D

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W L D W W L

Red Bull Salzburg Europa League form:

L L L W L

Red Bull Salzburg form (all competitions):

W D L L D W

Team News

The big question mark in the Freiburg camp concerns young defender Max Rosenfelder, who went off injured over the weekend against Heidenheim.

Jordy Makengo has missed the last four games with a muscle injury, while forward Eren Dinkci has also been on the sidelines in recent weeks.

Red Bull Salzburg are also struggling with injuries ahead of Thursday’s fixture.

Midfielder Takumu Kawamura has been out of action with a knee injury, while Maurits Kjaergaard has missed the last three games with a calf problem.

Swedish defender John Mellberg, meanwhile, has been out with a knee injury for pretty much the entire season so far. The 19-year-old is not expected to mark his return in Freiburg.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Gunter, Lienhart, Ginter, Kubler; Manzambi, Eggestein; Grifo Suzuki, Beste; Holer

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Schlager; Kratzig, Schuster, Gadou, Lainer; Bidstrup, Diabate; Bischoff, Vertessen, Baidoo; Ratkov

We say: Freiburg 2-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg’s last trip to Germany ended in a 5-0 defeat, though we are not expecting a similar outcome this time around.

Freiburg have shown weaknesses – especially in their defeat to Heidenheim – but they should have enough quality to maintain their unbeaten record in the Europa League.

