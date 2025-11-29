Preview: Freiburg vs Mainz 05 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 29 Nov 2025 07:06 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 08:15

Another Bundesliga weekend culminates at the Europa-Park Stadion as Freiburg host lowly Mainz 05 this Sunday evening.

Both teams are struggling to balance their European and domestic duties, with the Breisgau Brazilians winning one of their last seven in the Bundesliga, and Die Nullfunfer claiming just one league victory all season long.

Match preview

Freiburg went into the international break with relatively good form under their belts, having won three of four across all competitions – including a 2-1 victory over St Pauli in the Bundesliga.

However, since returning to action, Freiburg have endured a couple of frustrating results, losing 6-2 away at Bayern Munich before being held to a goalless draw against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

The game with Bayern was particularly noteworthy as Freiburg powered to a 2-0 lead away at the Allianz Arena before enduring a total collapse against the league leaders.

The Breisgau Brazilians will be determined to return to winning ways this weekend, as they look to utilise their home form, which currently consists of a six-match unbeaten run.

Mainz, on the other hand, are enduring a truly woeful Bundesliga campaign, having won just one game in the competition all season long.

Bo Henriksen’s men have lost five of their last seven league games, and they have not tasted a victory in the competition since a 4-1 win over Augsburg back in September.

Despite struggling in the league, Mainz have excelled on the continent, winning three of their last four Europa Conference League matches.

Their first defeat in the competition took place on Thursday as Die Nullfunfer endured a 1-0 defeat away in Romania against Universitatea Craiova.

That result marked a fourth straight away defeat for Mainz across all competitions – a run which they will be looking to end over in Freiburg this Sunday.

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

D D L D W L

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W D W W L D

Mainz Bundesliga form:

L L L D L D

Mainz form (all competitions):

L D W L D L

Team News

Freiburg have done rather well on the injury front throughout this season, though their luck appears to be running out in that department.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been out for almost three years with a knee injury, and his return does appear to be on the horizon.

Eren Dinkci has picked up a muscle injury and missed Thursday’s trip to Romania, casting doubt over his availability on Sunday.

Defenders Jordy Makengo and Max Rosenfelder are in the same boat, both also nursing muscle problems.

Mainz, meanwhile, are missing the suspended duo of Dominik Kohr and Nadiem Amiri.

Anthony Caci continues to sit on the sidelines with a thigh problem, while Maxim Dal is out with a knee injury.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Gunter; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Adamu

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Riess; Da Costa, Bell, Hanche-Olsen; Widmer, Maloney, Sano, Veratschnig; Nebel, Lee; Hollerbach

We say: Freiburg 1-1 Mainz 05

Both teams will be feeling down after some recent disappointments, meaning both will be looking for a big win on Sunday.

Nevertheless, six of their previous eight meetings have ended in draws, and we are backing that trend to continue.

