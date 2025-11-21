Preview:Bayern vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Freiburg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bayern Munich will be looking to maintain their advantage at the top of the Bundesliga when they welcome Freiburg to the Allianz Arena this Saturday afternoon.

Both teams come into this game in excellent form, especially the Bavarians, who have won 16 of their 17 matches across all competitions this season.

Match preview

Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain – all these footballing giants could not stop Bayern Munich this season, as the Bavarians embarked on a historic start to the campaign.

Head coach Vincent Kompany oversaw 16 straight victories across all competitions, as the Bundesliga leaders oozed invincibility.

However, nothing in life lasts forever, and that certainly applies to Bayern Munich’s winning run, which came to a surprise end just before the international break.

Where all the giants failed, Union Berlin succeeded, as they held the Bavarians to an unprecedented 2-2 draw in the German capital.

Kompany’s men had an opportunity to hit the restart button over the last couple of weeks, and they will now be looking for a return to winning ways against a Freiburg side they have beaten in seven of their last eight league meetings.

Speaking of the Breisgau-Brasilianer, they will be hoping to follow Union’s example as they look to capitalise on a brilliant run of form.

Julian Schuster, who led the club to a sensational fifth-placed finish last season, is once again working his magic at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Freiburg have lost just one of their last 13 matches across all competitions and have made solid progress not only on the domestic scene but also on the continent.

Just before the international break, Freiburg enjoyed a tremendous week as they picked up a 3-1 victory away in Nice in the Europa League before backing that up with a 2-1 success over St Pauli in the Bundesliga.

The team are winless against Bayern since a 2-1 victory in the cup back in 2023, though with serious momentum under their belts, Schuster’s men will be hopeful of a positive result.

Team News

There is positive news on the injury front for Bayern Munich, with Hiroki Ito returning to full training after a longstanding metatarsal problem.

Jamal Musiala, who has been out of action since the Club World Cup last summer, has resumed ball work at Bayern’s training ground ahead of his potential return in early 2026.

Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry both got on the scoresheet during the international break, and both men will be looking to play a part on Saturday.

Freiburg, meanwhile, had five players out on national duty, with Philipp Lienhart, Johan Manzambi, Igor Matanovic and Noah Atubolu helping their respective nations to World Cup qualification.

When it comes to injuries, Freiburg have been relatively lucky, with just one player remaining on the sidelines.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has been out of action since February 2023 with a knee injury, though his long-awaited return could be on the cards after the winter break.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Kane, Diaz; Jackson

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Adamu

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 Freiburg

Bayern Munich endured a rare slip-up against Union Berlin, and we are certainly not expecting a repeat of that at the Allianz Arena.

While Freiburg have performed brilliantly across all competitions, we expect the vast gulf in quality to make the difference. Bayern to win is the way to go.

Sebastian Sternik

