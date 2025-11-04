Preview:Nice vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Nice and Freiburg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still seeking their first points in the Europa League this season, Nice will welcome Freiburg to Allianz Riviera in Southern France on matchday four of the competition on Thursday.

In their previous League Phase match, Les Aiglons were beaten 2-1 by Celta Vigo, putting them down in 33rd place, while the Germans are currently sixth after defeating Utrecht 2-0.

Match preview

Heading into matchday four of this tournament, Nice must feel as though they cannot catch a break despite being in so many of their more recent European fixtures.

Since the League Phase was introduced, they have yet to win a single game in that portion of the Europa League, dating back to the previous campaign.

All of their defeats in the competition this season have been by a narrow 2-1 score, but they enter this encounter just three points below the top 24, which comes with a place in the knockout round.

Franck Haise’s men will feel good about their chances to turn things around, seeing as they are back home, where they have won two successive matches played across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last three outings in Nice.

At the same time, their last three points in this tournament came at Allianz Riviera last season, all of which were draws, while they can claim their first Europa League group triumph on Thursday since defeating Hapoel Beer Sheva in Nice in late October 2020 (1-0).

Le Gym have not won a match in Europe versus a German opponent since blanking FC Koln 1-0 in a 1973 UEFA Cup fixture which took place at Stade du Ray in the South of France.

While Nice will feel they have not caught a break, nearly everything seems to be going Freiburg’s way after three matchdays in this competition.

Julian Schuster’s men have seven points thus far, their best start to a Europa League group phase since 2022 (nine points after three matchdays).

The Bundesliga side have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 competitive fixtures and are currently on a two-match unbeaten run, conceding just once in those two games.

On Thursday, Freiburg have a chance to win their first away match in this tournament since defeating TSC from Serbia 3-1 in an October 2023 outing.

In three of their previous four competitive fixtures away from home this team have failed to find the back of the net, including a 0-0 draw at Union Berlin domestically on Saturday.

Thursday will mark just their fourth meeting all-time against a French team, with the Germans yet to lose thus far, while failing to concede a single goal on French soil.

Team News

Defender Moise Bombito will not be available for Nice on Thursday due to a lower leg fracture, Terem Moffi is questionable with a calf strain, while Jonathan Clauss, who has a knee injury, will be suspended.

Cruciate ligament injuries will keep Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem out of this upcoming fixture, while Mohamed-Ali Cho, who had their only goal on matchday three of this tournament, is doubtful because of a knock.

On the Freiburg side, Cyriaque Kalou Irie could be a game-time decision as he is battling the flu, Patrick Osterhage has a muscle issue, Eren Dincki is doubtful with a sore hip and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will have to pass a fitness test before he can be cleared to play.

Goals from Yuito Suzuki and Vincenzo Grifo helped lift them to victory on matchday three, with Noah Atubolu making four stops to collect a clean sheet.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Oppong, Bah, Bard; Mendy, Louchet, Samed, Abdi; Gouveia, Carlos, Boga

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Gunter; Eggestein; Beste, Hofler, Suzuki, Grifo; Adamu

We say: Nice 1-1 Freiburg

Nice have strung together some solid performances at home lately but have not been able to find that extra gear to finish games off consistently, which is why we expect Freiburg to earn a point.

