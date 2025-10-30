Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking a second win this year at the Parc des Princes, Nice will battle Paris Saint-Germain on matchday 11 of the Ligue 1 campaign in the French capital on Saturday.

The defending league champions drew 1-1 at Lorient in midweek, keeping them on top of the table via goal difference, while Nice are eighth after blanking Lille 2-0.

Match preview

For the first time in weeks, PSG failed to bury numerous scoring opportunities on Wednesday, netting on just one of their seven targeted efforts against Lorient.

This team had scored a combined 13 times in their previous three competitive fixtures, and have netted 12 goals in their last five games at the Parc des Princes.

Les Parisiens have conceded a goal or fewer in their last five Ligue 1 affairs at home dating back to last season, collecting a clean sheet in three of their four domestic affairs in the City of Light over this campaign.

Luis Enrique’s men have claimed just one triumph in their previous three top-flight affairs but have only dropped points in one home outing in the competition this season (3-3 draw with Strasbourg).

On Saturday, the defending Champions League winners can extend their domestic unbeaten run in November to 13 games, a streak which dates back to 2020.

Paris Saint-Germain have not lost a Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes in November since Rennes hung onto a 2-1 result against them in 2012.

There is optimism around Nice that this side may be turning the corner after a series of positive results domestically for the Southern French club in October.

Franck Haise’s team are currently on a three-match winning run in this competition and have collected points in their previous five league outings.

Another triumph this weekend would equal their longest league winning run from last season (four matches) and their longest away winning streak as well (two games).

Five times domestically in 2025-26, this side have found the back of the net multiples times in 90 minutes, and they have yet to lose in the competition this season when doing so.

With 17 points after 10 Ligue 1 matchdays, they have actually accumulated one more point than they had at this stage of the previous campaign.

Les Aiglons have claimed victory in two of their previous three visits to the Parc des Princes, scoring three goals in both of those triumphs, including a 3-1 win in this exact fixture last season.

Team News

It appears as though Fabian Ruiz might be out again with a sore hip, Achraf Hakimi is doubtful with a knock, as is Desire Doue, who was stretchered off with what looked like a muscle injury against Lorient.

Lee Kang-in should be available after falling ill earlier this week, while Joao Neves is seeking a place in the starting 11 after returning from a knock in midweek.

Nuno Mendes had the only goal for them on matchday 10 early in the second half, the second of the Ligue 1 campaign for the Portuguese left-back.

A lower leg fracture will keep Moise Bombito out of the Nice fold on Saturday, Gabin Bernardeau remains a doubt due to a knock and Terem Moffi is recovering from a calf strain.

Do not expect to see Jonathan Clauss feature as he has a knee problem, Mohamed-Ali Cho has a knock, while Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem are out because of cruciate ligament injuries.

Sofiane Diop has been on a hot streak domestically for Nice, scoring in five straight league games, netting six times over that stretch as he and Isak Jansson scored against Lille.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Marquinhos, Pacho, Beraldo, Mendes; Mayulu, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mendy, Bah, Oppong; Gouveia, Boudaoui, Ndombele, Bard; Diop, Carlos, Jansson

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Nice

Nice seem to have gotten their act together domestically, and that confidence and form in the attacking third could enable them to earn another result this weekend.

