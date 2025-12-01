Preview: Freiburg vs SV Darmstadt 98 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Dec 2025 22:31 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 04:08

Fighting for a place in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal, Bundesliga side Freiburg will welcome second-division SV Darmstadt 98 to Europa-Park Stadion on Wednesday in the cup's round of 16.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are looking to make it back-to-back wins in midweek, while Die Lilien could extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Match preview

Julian Schuster's Freiburg have never won this competition, coming closest when they lost the 2021-22 final on penalties against RB Leipzig, but a cup run could inspire their push for European football in the top flight.

On Sunday, Die Breisgau-Brasilianer got back to winning ways by thrashing 10-man Mainz 4-0 courtesy of two goals from Lukas Kubler and Vincenzo Grifo in the first half, and another pair from Johan Manzambi and Patrick Osterhage in the second.

That victory has Schuster's side eighth in the Bundesliga table, though they are already six points behind sixth-placed Stuttgart - who occupy the division's spot for entry into the Conference League qualifiers - after just 12 matches.

Turning their attention to the DFB-Pokal, Freiburg reached this stage by downing Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1 in late October, following a 2-0 win over Sportfreunde Lotte back in August.

Facing lower-tier opposition once again, the hosts will be confident of progressing to the quarter-finals, especially given their excellent home record that has seen them win their last three at Europa-Park Stadion amidst their ongoing nine-match unbeaten run at the ground.

© Imago / Fussball-News Saarland

Meanwhile, Florian Kohfeldt's Darmstadt have also never won the DFB-Pokal, though the 2.Bundesliga side could present a tricky challenge to their top-flight hosts on Wednesday.

Die Lilien continued to show their resilience at the weekend when they followed up a 4-2 victory over Greuther Furth by earning a draw on the road against Elversberg.

That stalemate kept Kohfeldt's men fifth in the second division, where their tally of 26 points sees them just one shy of the promotion playoff spot and three short of making the automatic jump up to the Bundesliga.

On their path to this round, Darmstadt eliminated fourth-tier Lubeck with a 2-1 win in August, before hammering 2.Bundesliga leaders Schalke 4-0 on October 29.

Fans of the visitors will make the trip in midweek knowing that their club are the underdogs, but they could take heart from the fact that Die Lilien have lost just one of their last five away games ahead of this cross-division clash.

Freiburg DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

Freiburg form (all competitions):

SV Darmstadt 98 DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

SV Darmstadt 98 form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Both teams are likely to rotate their XIs for this cup contest, given that their league ambitions - European qualification and promotion respectively - remain their priority.

Freiburg will be without 20-year-old right-winger Cyriaque Kalou Irie once again as he continues his recovery from a malaria infection, though Jan-Niklas Beste will be on hand to start in his stead, with Eren Dinkci also sidelined.

Elsewhere, Christian Gunter should operate at left-back given that Jordy Makengo is dealing with a muscle injury, and as attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh eyes a late-December return, Johan Manzambi will be keen to start after scoring four times in his last seven outings.

As for Darmstadt, they have a largely fit squad to choose from, but in-form striker Fraser Hornby is likely to miss out with a muscular problem, so expect to see Isac Lidberg up top in midweek.

Right-back Sergio Lopez is also a doubt after being forced off with an issue against Elversberg on Sunday, and if he is unavailable, then Matthias Bader could start.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Muller; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Gunter; Osterhage, Eggestein; Beste, Manzambi, Scherhant; Matanovic

SV Darmstadt 98 possible starting lineup:

Schuhen; Bader, Maglica, Vukotic, Pfeiffer; Klefisch, Akiyama; Corredor, Richter, Nurnberger; Lidberg

We say: Freiburg 2-1 SV Darmstadt 98

Freiburg may have be sitting six points behind the top six, but they have proven tough to beat in Europe and the top flight, and the hosts' quality could see them through to the quarter-finals.

That being said, Darmstadt are in commendable form themselves, and are sure to make Die Breisgau-Brasilianer earn their place in the next round.

