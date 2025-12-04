Preview: Heidenheim vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 10:35 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 11:34

Heidenheim's battle against Bundesliga relegation continues on Saturday, when they face visitors Freiburg at Voith Arena.

Frank Schmidt's hosts sit third last in 16th place with eight points, three of which were collected when they beat Union Berlin 2-1 on November 29, whereas Freiburg are eighth with 16 points.

Match preview

Heidenheim picked up just their third win of the season when they beat Union, as well as their second win in their 12 league fixtures, though they were somewhat fortunate given their goals were scored in the 90th and 95th minutes.

The club's only clean sheet in their 14 games this term was in their first match of 2025-26 against Bahlinger in the DFB-Pokal in August, and they have now conceded 10 goals in their last three games.

Schmidt's side had failed to find the net in their prior two outings, with the team losing five and drawing two of the seven matches before they beat Union.

No other side in the top flight have produced fewer shots (124) or touches in the penalty area (184), while only Union Berlin (12.9) and St Pauli (10.9) have generated less xG (13.1).

Heidenheim have lost four and been held to two stalemates in their seven home fixtures this campaign, meaning they have failed to claim victory in 11 of their last 12 clashes at Voith Arena.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Freiburg advanced into the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal when they beat Darmstadt 2-0 on Wednesday, and that was their fifth victory in their past eight games, a period in which they were defeated just once.

The visitors also won 4-0 last time out in the league when they faced Mainz 05 on November 30, creating seven big chances while preventing their opponents from generating a single big chance.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have scored at least two goals in five of their six most recent outings, and they have kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Boss Julian Schuster guided his side to wins in both Bundesliga encounters with Heidenheim in 2024-25, and the club have in fact emerged on top in four of their six clashes against their hosts, suffering just one loss in those fixtures.

Freiburg's only loss in their last five away clashes came against Bayern Munich on November 22, though they have drawn two and lost one of their past four games on their travels.

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

D

L

D

L

L

W

Heidenheim form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

L

W

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

D

L

D

W

L

W

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Heidenheim's injury list is shrinking, but attacker Sirlord Conteh, goalkeeper Frank Feller and defender Leart Paqarada are still sidelined, while Budu Zivzivadze is a doubt.

Thomas Keller, Patrick Mainka and Benedikt Gimber are candidates to start ahead of shot-stopper Diant Ramaj.

Marvin Pieringer has not scored in any of his six Bundesliga appearances this season, but if Zivzivadze is not ready, then Schmidt may be forced to start him up front.

Freiburg's frontline could consist of Jan-Niklas Beste, Yuito Suzuki and Vincenzo Grifo behind striker Lucas Holer.

Maximilian Eggestein and Johan Manzambi may be selected to feature in midfield ahead of centre-backs Matthias Ginter and Philipp Lienhart.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Keller, Mainka, Gimber; Busch, Niehues, Dorsch, Fohrenbach; Ibrahimovic, Honsak; Pieringer

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Treu; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Holer

We say: Heidenheim 0-2 Freiburg

Freiburg come into the weekend's clash in strong form at both ends of the pitch, and they should be seen as favourites.

Heidenheim may have won last time out, but they were fortunate to take any points given they relied on stoppage-time goals to beat Union, and they are unlikely to be as resilient on Saturday.

