Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Heidenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a game that will impact the fight for survival and the race for Europe, Heidenheim will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Voith Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

The home side are second last in 17th place with four points, nine points behind sixth-placed Frankfurt, who won 2-0 against St Pauli on October 25.

Match preview

The hosts lost 3-1 against Hoffenheim last Saturday in the Bundesliga, and they were beaten 1-0 by Hamburger SV in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

Those losses mean they are nine games without a clean sheet, and their loss against Hamburger was the fourth time they have failed to score this season.

Frank Schmidt's life as boss would be easier if his side were able to avoid going behind considering they have conceded first in eight of their last nine games in the Bundesliga.

Heidenheim are six points worse off at this stage of the season compared to 2024-25, with the club losing two and drawing one of their last three in the top flight, as well as having been defeated in three of their last four in all competitions.

Schmidt will hope for a second win at Voith Arena in 2025-26, but a loss on the weekend would be their fourth in six matches at home.

Frankfurt's win against St Pauli saw them keep their first clean sheet in 11 Bundesliga fixtures, but their overall record of 18 goals conceded in the league still makes them the joint second worst defensive side in the division.

Boss Dino Toppmoller will be disappointed that his players were unable to build upon their success against St Pauli given they lost on penalties against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal after drawing 1-1.

Despite the Eagles' issues at the back, their offensive performances cannot be criticised considering they have found the back of the net 21 times in eight Bundesliga outings, scoring at least twice in eight of their 13 games in 2025-26.

Frankfurt won 3-0 at home and 4-0 at Voith Arena in their two Bundesliga clashes against Heidenheim in 2024-25, and they also emerged as winners in their prior three encounters with their hosts.

Schlappekicker's triumph against St Pauli stands alone as their only win in their last six contests, with the club succumbing to defeat on four occasions.

Toppmoller's team are winless in their two most recent away fixtures, losing once and settling for a stalemate once, but he did oversee victories in three of his side's previous four on the road.

Team News

Heidenheim's offensive struggles have not been helped by the fact Sirlord Conteh has only started twice in the league, but the hosts will once again be without the forward on the weekend.

Budu Zivzivadze may be selected to lead the line alongside wide attackers Arijon Ibrahimovic and Mathias Honsak.

Frankfurt will head to Voith Arena without Oscar Hojlund due to a thigh problem, and the midfielder's void may be filled by Ellyes Skhiri and Fares Chaibi.

The visitors are otherwise healthy, meaning Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch and Arthur Theate are likely to feature in a back three.

Teenage sensation Can Uzun is certain to appear in the forward line, while Jonathan Burkardt is set to start as his team's focal point.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Traore, Mainka, Siersleben, Fohrenbach; Schoppner, Niehues, Dorsch; Ibrahimovic, Zivzivadze, Honsak

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Kristensen, Koch, Theate; Doan, Skhiri, Chaibi, Brown; Uzun, Knauff; Burkardt

We say: Heidenheim 1-4 Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt's defensive woes may ordinarily be something that could be exploited, but Heidenheim have not shown that they can consistently threaten opponents in the final third.

If the visitors are as strong in attack on Saturday as they have been for large parts of 2025-26, then they should be expected to comfortably claim all three points.

