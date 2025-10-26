Sports Mole previews Tuesday's DFB-Pokal clash between Heidenheim and Hamburger SV, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With both hoping to bounce back from defeat, Heidenheim will welcome Hamburger SV to Voith-Arena on Tuesday in an all-Bundesliga clash in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

Heidenheim advanced into the second round thanks to a 5-0 win against Bahlinger in August, whereas Hamburger needed extra time to beat FK Pirmasens 2-1 that same month.

Match preview

The home side are second last in 17th place in the Bundesliga with four points from eight league fixtures, six fewer points than at the same stage last season.

Heidenheim lost 3-1 against Hoffenheim on Saturday, a game in which their best chances came after they were already trailing 3-0, and they have now conceded at least two goals in six of their nine matches this campaign.

Frank Schmidt's side were eliminated in the second round of the competition in 2024-25, their third consecutive exit at that stage of the tournament, and they have not advanced further in the DFB-Pokal since 2018-19.

The hosts lost two and drew one of their three most recent fixtures, scoring three while conceding six times, and they also lost four and won one of their prior five matches.

Heidenheim's only victory in their past nine at home came when they beat Augsburg 2-1 on September 27, with the team suffering five losses in that period, though they have won one and drawn one of their last two at the stadium.

Hamburger SV should be commended for a positive start to the season as a promoted side, with the club currently in 13th place with eight points.

Boss Merlin Polzin oversaw a 1-0 defeat against Wolfsburg on Saturday, though the head coach will be disappointed to have not taken anything from the clash given they produced nearly three xG, hit the woodwork twice and only faced three shots from inside the box.

Die Rothosen managed to win 2-1 when they played Heidenheim on September 20, extending their unbeaten streak against the hosts to six matches, and it was their fourth triumph in those games.

A defeat for Hamburger on Tuesday would be their third consecutive loss, while any goal scored would be just their second in three outings, but a clean sheet would be their third in five.

The visitors have been beaten in two and held to stalemates in two of their past four on their travels, and it should be noted that they failed to find the back of the net in three of those matches.

Heidenheim DFB-Pokal form:





W





Heidenheim form (all competitions):





L



L



W



L



D



L





Hamburger SV DFB-Pokal form:





W





Hamburger SV form (all competitions):





L



W



D



W



L



L





Team News

Heidenheim cannot afford to field a full-strength XI, so expect changes to team that started against Hoffenheim, with striker Marvin Pieringer a candidate to replace Budu Zivzivadze.

Goalkeeper Kevin Muller is likely to come into the lineup, while Adam Koelle is set for an appearance in the backline.

Julian Niehues was brought on last time out in defence, but he is a natural midfielder, and he will hope to be used in his primary position on Tuesday.

Hamburger forward Yussuf Poulsen is in line to feature considering he was only substituted in against Wolfsburg in the 64th minute.

Guilherme Ramos could be selected in defence, and the centre-back may play ahead of shot-stopper Daniel Peretz.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Muller; Mainka, Koelle, Gimber; Traore, Schoppner, Niehues, Fohrenbach; Schimmer, Ibrahimovic, Pieringer

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Ramos, Vuskovic, Elfadli; Gocholeishvili, Vieira, Remberg, Muheim; Philippe, Poulsen, Dompe

We say: Heidenheim 2-1 Hamburger SV

Hamburger may be in better form in the Bundesliga, but they have not found away contests easy to navigate, with the club struggling in the final third.

Heidenheim must take advantage of the visitors' weaknesses away from home, but any victory is almost certain to be narrow, especially as the hosts have been defensively vulnerable.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email