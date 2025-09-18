Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Hamburger SV and Heidenheim, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a bottom of the table clash, relegation candidates Hamburger SV will face visitors Heidenheim on Saturday at Volksparkstadion in the Bundesliga.

The hosts are second last with one point after they lost 5-0 against Bayern Munich on September 13 in their third match of the league season, while Heidenheim are yet to collect a single point but are just one point and two places from safety.

Match preview

Hamburger should not be faulted for losing to the Bundesliga champions, especially as Bayern scored nine times in their opening two games of the league season, though the fact the home side are yet to score a top-flight goal this campaign is concerning.

Manager Merlin Polzin's side have produced just one big chance in three games, generated the least xG in the top flight (1.3) and have averaged the fewest shots on target per match (two).

HSV will renew their rivalry with Heidenheim on Saturday having narrowly missed out on promotion from the second tier in 2022-23, when the hosts finished third with 66 points, one fewer than the first-placed visitors.

Defeat on the weekend would be the club's third consecutive loss, with their only triumph this season coming in extra time of their DFB-Pokal clash against fourth-tier team Pirmasens on August 16.

Volksparkstadion proved to be a fortress for much of the 2024-25 campaign considering they won eight, drew seven and lost just two of their 17 games at home in the league, though their 2-0 loss against St Pauli on August 29 was a poor start to their campaign at the ground in 2025-26.

The visitors were beaten 2-0 by Borussia Dortmund on September 13, a game in which they were reduced to 10 men in the 21st minute, though they had failed to produce a shot prior to Budu Zivzivadze's dismissal.

Boss Frank Schmidt celebrated his 18th anniversary as Heidenheim coach on Wednesday, with the German having overseen the club's rise from the fifth tier of football, and he is currently the world's longest serving manager

Heidenheim are winless in their past five encounters with Hamburger - a period stretching backing to 2021 - losing three times while failing to score in four matches.

Schmidt's side have scored one and conceded seven in their three Bundesliga defeats this season, and they did lose four of their final seven league fixtures of 2024-25, achieving victory twice.

Heidenheim's only away outing in the top flight this campaign was a 2-0 loss against RB Leipzig on August 30, but they had triumphed in four of their prior five league games on their travels.

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:





D



L



L





Hamburger SV form (all competitions):





W



D



L



L





Heidenheim Bundesliga form:





L



L



L





Heidenheim form (all competitions):





W



L



L



L





Team News

Hamburger striker Yussuf Poulsen is unfortunately dealing with a thigh injury, and he could be sidelined until the middle of October, so expect Robert Glatzel to start up front.

Midfield stalwarts Nicolai Remberg and Nicolas Capaldo have both been selected in the first XI in all three Bundesliga games this season, and they are likely to be chosen together on the weekend.

With Heidenheim centre-forward Zivzivadze suspended, Mikkel Kaufmann may be asked to fill in, and he could be supported by number 10 Adrian Beck.

In the backline, centre-backs Patrick Mainka and Benedikt Gimber are set to partner each other in the middle of a four-man defence.

Niklas Dorsch and Jan Schoppner have frequently played in midfield, and the duo will be contenders to start in a double pivot.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Omari, Vuskovic, Elfadli; Gocholeishvili, Remberg, Capaldo, Muheim; Vieira, Dompe; Glatzel

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Traore, Mainka, Gimber, Fohrenbach; Dorsch, Schoppner; Ibrahimovic, Beck, Honsak; Kaufmann

We say: Hamburger SV 0-1 Heidenheim

Given both teams have scored just one goal between them in the league, the first side to find the back of the net on Saturday will almost certainly walk away with three points.

Heidenheim's experience at the top level of German football could help them get the better of their opponents, and perhaps they will win yet again away from home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email