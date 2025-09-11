[monks data]
Heidenheim
Bundesliga
Sep 13, 2025 at 2.30pm UK
 
Dortmund logo

Heidenheim
vs.
DortmundBorussia Dortmund

Preview: Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Reporter
Preview: Heidenheim vs Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Heidenheim and Borussia Dortmund, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Bundesliga is back after the first international break of the season, with Heidenheim hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Voith-Arena this Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are still on the hunt for their first points of the new campaign following a winless start, while BVB thrilled their fans with their goalscoring ability in the opening two rounds of the competition.


Match preview

Heidenheim saved their top tier status by the skin of their teeth last season, needing a stoppage time winner to overcome Elversberg in a playoff tie last May.

The club won just eight of their 34 league matches last term, conceding a whopping 64 goals across the campaign – the fourth-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga that season.

Frank Schmidt, who is the longest serving head coach in the history of German professional football, is famous for punching above his weight. However, early results suggest he may need to brace for another tough season.

Heidenheim’s 3-1 defeat to Wolfsburg on the opening weekend of the season was disappointing, while their 2-0 loss away at RB Leipzig did not show much improvement.

Things are not about to get any easier, as the club welcome German giants Borussia Dortmund to the Voith-Arena.

Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac during a training session, on August 24, 2025

Speaking of the Black and Yellow, Niko Kovac and his men kicked off their campaign with a strong emphasis on scoring goals.

Fans did not see a lot of that in their DFB-Pokal opener – which ended in a slender 1-0 victory away at Rot-Weiss Essen. However, their following two games in the league saw Dortmund rattle the net on six occasions.

The first three arrived in a thrilling 3-3 draw away at St Pauli on the opening weekend of the season; Dortmund squandered a 3-1 lead in the final minutes of the contest in what proved to be a wild encounter at the Millerntor.

Nevertheless, BVB came back strong a week later as they thrashed Union Berlin 3-0 in front of over 80,000 fans in their first home game of the campaign; Serhou Guirassy bagged two of the goals as Dortmund sent a statement of intent to the rest of the competition.

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

L L 

Heidenheim form (all competitions):

W L L 

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

D W 

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

W D W 


Team News

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt and Jamie Gittens celebrate on November 23, 2024

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has resumed partial training, five months after sustaining a serious knee injury. While he is not ready for Saturday’s game, this news has been well received by the fans.

Niklas Sule is currently sidelined with persistent calf muscle problems, which are expected to keep him out until October.

Julian Brandt missed out on Germany's World Cup qualifiers after undergoing wrist surgery; with that in mind, he is unlikely to feature this weekend.

New signing Fabio Silva will join them on the sidelines as he looks to complete his recovery from a muscle problem.

Dortmund’s Guirassy will lead the attack, having scored 18 goals this calendar year – only Kylian Mbappe has managed more across Europe’s top five leagues.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, will be without forward Marvin Pieringer. The 25-year-old is struggling with an ankle problem and is expected back in October.

Georgia international Budu Zivzivadze is expected to lead the attacking line in his absence, despite a couple of poor performances in his two Bundesliga appearances this season.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup: Ramaj; Siersleben, Gimber, Mainka; Fohrenbach, Kerber, Dorsch, Busch; Ibrahimovic, Honsak; Zivzivadze

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Bensebaini, Anton, Anselmino; Svensson, Bellingham, Sabitzer, Couto; Adeyemi, Beier; Guirassy


SM words green background

We say: Heidenheim 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are struggling with some high-profile injuries at the moment, but that has not stopped them from scoring six goals in their opening two games.

We are backing the Black and Yellow to take their momentum into the weekend and pick up another convincing win against a poor Heidenheim side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581285:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7250:
Written by
Sebastian Sternik
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Budu Zivzivadze Fabio Silva Frank Schmidt Julian Brandt Kylian Mbappe Marvin Pieringer Nico Schlotterbeck Niklas Sule Niko Kovac Serhou Guirassy Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!