Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Heidenheim and Augsburg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In a bottom of the table clash in the Bundesliga, last-placed Heidenheim will host 16th-placed Augsburg at Voith-Arena on Saturday.

Heidenheim are 18th with no points, with the club suffering their fourth defeat of the league season when they lost 2-1 against Hamburger SV on September 20, though their opponents only have three points after four games.

Match preview

Though the hosts lost against Hamburger, boss Frank Schmidt will still be pleased that his side managed to produce 20 shots and nearly three xG, whereas they had only taken 18 shots and generated just over two xG in their first three league fixtures.

Only four points separate Heidenheim from 13th-placed Mainz 05, though they are currently six points worse off at the this stage of the season compared to 2024-25.

Having scored just two times and conceded on nine occasions, Schmidt's side rank as the division's second worst offensive and fourth worst defensive team.

A loss against the visitors would be Heidenheim's sixth consecutive defeat in the Bundesliga, and a win would be just their second in 2025-26, with the club's only victory a 5-0 triumph against Bahlinger in the DFB-Pokal on August 16.

The hosts have been beaten in both of their home games this campaign, and they are winless in seven at Voith-Arena, losing five times.

Augsburg lost 4-1 against Mainz 05 last Saturday, and they will be disappointed to have conceded twice after their opponents had been reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute.

Fuggerstadter's start to the campaign is similar to how they began 2024-25, a season in which they took just four points from their opening five matches.

Sandro Wagner was not in charge of the club when his side were beaten 4-0 by Heideneheim in the corresponding fixture last term in September 2024, but that was the only time they failed to win in four competitive games against their hosts.

Augsburg have lost their past three in the Bundesliga, conceding nine goals while only finding the back of the net on four occasions.

Wagner has overseen three away outings in all competitions this term, and his team's 2-1 loss against St Pauli on September 14 was their only defeat, with the travelling side beating Freiburg and Hallescher on the road earlier this season.

Team News

Heidenheim striker Budu Zivzivadze remains suspended following his red card in the hosts' clash against Borussia Dortmund on September 13, so Mikkel Kaufmann is set to continue in his role ahead of attackers Sirlord Conteh and Arijon Ibrahimovic.

In the middle of the pitch, expect anchor Jan Schoppner, to play alongside number eights Luca Kerber and Niklas Dorsch.

With goalkeeper Frank Feller injured, there is no reason to doubt the inclusion of Diant Ramaj in the starting XI.

Augsburg's squad is largely healthy, though they will still be without starting left wing-back Dimitrios Giannoulis, so perhaps midfielder Robin Fellhauer will have to fill in out wide.

Striker Alexis Claude-Maurice is likely to lead a trio in attack featuring Fabian Rieder and Mert Komur.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Traore, Mainka, Gimber, Fohrenbach; Kerber, Schoppner, Dorsch; Conteh, Kaufmann, Ibrahimovic

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Matsima, Gouweleeuw, Schlotterbeck; Wolf, Jakic, Massengo, Fellhauer; Rieder, Komur; Claude-Maurice

We say: Heidenheim 1-2 Augsburg

Neither side are in particularly strong form, so viewers should not expect either to keep a clean sheet on the weekend.

Heidenheim's record at home has been poor for some time, while Augsburg have had joy on their travels this season, and their record away from home will make them favourites.

