Sports Mole previews Tuesday's DFB-Pokal clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Deutsche Bank Park will be the backdrop for a clash that would not be out of place in a final, when Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

The Eagles' beat Engers 5-0 in the first round on August 17, one of six wins in 12 fixtures this season, whereas BVB won 1-0 against Rot-Weiss Essen on August 18.

Match preview

Eintracht Frankfurt found relief from a dismal season on Saturday, winning 2-0 against St Pauli in the Bundesliga, keeping their first clean sheet in 11 games.

Dino Toppmoller's side had conceded 22 goals in their prior six matches, though they have now scored at least two in five of their past eight in all competitions.

The hosts are sixth in the top flight with 13 points, and though they are only four points from fourth-placed Dortmund, they already trail league leaders Bayern Munich by 11.

The Eagles reached the round of 16 stage of the DFB-Pokal in 2023-24 and 2024-25, and they managed to make the final of the competition in 2022-23, but they ultimately lost 2-0 against RB Leipzig.

Frankfurt's victory on the weekend was their first in five, with the club suffering three losses, whereas they had won five and lost two of their opening seven games of the season.

The team's victory against St Pauli was their first at home in four matches, and it also arrested a streak of three consecutive defeats at Deutsche Bank Park.

Dortmund might have had ambitions of challenging for the Bundesliga title this term, but having lost 2-1 against Bayern Munich on October 18, it is hard to see them closing the gap to the champions.

Niko Kovac has since overseen two victories - a 1-0 win against FC Koln on Saturday and a 4-2 triumph against Copenhagen in the Champions League last Tuesday - and his side have won five, drawn one and lost one of their seven most recent fixtures.

Black and Yellow have scored seven fewer goals (14) than Frankfurt in the league (21), but they have conceded on 12 fewer occasions (six).

BVB failed to advance past the second round of the DFB-Pokal in 2024-25, with the club last lifting the trophy in 2020-21, their fifth cup title.

Dortmund were beaten 2-0 at Deutsche Bank Park in January, though they did get the better of Frankfurt in six of the teams' previous seven encounters while avoiding defeat.

The visitors' only loss in their seven away games this term was against Bayern, with the club winning four contests on their travels.

Eintracht Frankfurt DFB-Pokal form:





W





Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):





W



L



L



D



L



W





Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal form:





W





Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):





W



W



D



L



W



W





Team News

Frankfurt will hope to use the DFB-Pokal as a springboard for the rest of the season, so expect several key players to start, including centre-forward Jonathan Burkardt.

Hugo Larsson came on from the bench against St Pauli, but his passing ability could be vital in midfield on Tuesday.

There has been debate about whether Michael Zetterer or Kaua Santos should be the number one between the posts, but since the former managed to keep a clean sheet on the weekend, perhaps he will retain his place.

As for Dortmund, centre-back Niklas Sule was an unused substitute against FC Koln, so expect him to feature in a three-man defence.

Marcel Sabitzer could come into the XI in place of Pascal Gross in a double pivot, and he may be partnered by Felix Nmecha.

Julian Brandt is a candidate to play in a supportive role behind striker Serhou Guirassy.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown; Skhiri, Larsson; Collins, Uzun, Bahoya; Burkardt

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Sule, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Games involving Eintracht Frankfurt tend to be entertaining, and Tuesday's clash is unlikely to be any different.

Dortmund's record against their hosts is excellent, and they have also fared well on their travels, so perhaps Black and Yellow will be able to get the better of the Eagles once more.

