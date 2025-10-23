Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and St Pauli, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Eintracht Frankfurt take on St Pauli at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday afternoon in Bundesliga matchday eight action.

Both sides are looking to bounce back from difficult spells, with Frankfurt aiming to end a poor run of home results, while the visitors are desperate to halt a worrying losing streak.

Match preview

Eintracht Frankfurt currently sit seventh in the Bundesliga table with 10 points from seven matches, having won three, drawn one and lost three.

It has been a stop-start campaign for Dino Toppmoller’s men, who have struggled to find stability on their home turf.

Their home form has been particularly disappointing, losing two of their last three league games at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Defensive lapses have been a major concern, as Frankfurt have conceded 18 goals - the highest tally in the division, while scoring 19 at the other end.

The Eagles are coming off a humbling 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League, a game in which they took an early lead before collapsing defensively.

That result extended their run without a clean sheet to 10 matches and marked their third straight home defeat across all competitions, during which they have shipped 12 goals.

After finishing a remarkable third last season - their best Bundesliga placement since 1991–92 - Frankfurt’s current form represents a sharp decline, with the team struggling to replicate the solidity and balance that defined their previous campaign.

St Pauli, meanwhile, find themselves in 14th place with seven points from as many games, winning twice, drawing once and losing four times.

Alexander Blessin’s men have now lost their last four Bundesliga fixtures and have won only two of their last eight matches in all competitions.

The Hamburg-based club have managed just eight goals so far this season while conceding 13.

Their attacking struggles are evident, having failed to score in three of their last four outings, during which they conceded eight goals.

St Pauli have been shaky, going six matches without a clean sheet - with their confidence low and form deteriorating, Blessin’s side face a stern test against a Frankfurt team eager to respond in front of their home supporters.

In head-to-head terms, Frankfurt have had the upper hand recently, winning two of the last five meetings, with two draws and one win for St Pauli.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

WLLWLD

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

LWLLDL

St Pauli Bundesliga form:

WWLLLL

Team News

Frankfurt remain without forward Jessic Ngankam, who continues his recovery from a tibia and fibula fracture.

Elias Baum and Oscar Hojlund are also sidelined with thigh injuries but are targeting returns in November.

Can Uzun has been one of Frankfurt’s standout performers, contributing five goals so far.

Jonathan Burkardt provides additional attacking support, while Ritsu Doan’s creativity remains crucial in unlocking compact defences.

At the back, Robin Koch leads the defensive line, with goalkeeper Michael Zetterer expected to start despite the team’s recent defensive struggles.

For St Pauli, injuries continue to limit Blessin’s options. Ricky-Jade Jones is recovering from a shoulder problem, while defender David Nemeth is sidelined with a tendon injury.

Midfielder James Sands has been cleared to return after suffering a head injury against Hoffenheim, while Fin Stevens and Hauke Wahl are expected to miss a few days due to illness.

Blessin may consider switching to a 3-5-2 setup to reinforce his backline and rely on quick counter-attacks and set-piece situations for goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Amenda, Koch, Theate; Kristensen, Gotze, Larsson, Brown; Doan, Bahoya; Knauff

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Ritzka, Smith, Dzwigala; Oppie, Fujita, Sands, Pyrka; Sinani; Kaars, Lage

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 St Pauli

Despite recent defensive struggles, Eintracht Frankfurt possess far greater attacking depth and quality than their visitors.

St Pauli’s confidence has taken a significant hit following four straight defeats, and their defensive frailties are likely to be exposed once again. Frankfurt should have enough firepower to secure a much-needed home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

