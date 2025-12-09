Arsenal make Gabriel Jesus U-turn as Champions League squad change, new injury blow confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 09 Dec 2025 17:34

Arsenal have confirmed that striker Gabriel Jesus has been added to Mikel Arteta's Champions League league-phase squad following a new, unexpected injury blow.

The Brazil international was not registered for Arsenal's original squad in the summer, as it was originally believed that he would spend up to a year on the sidelines with the crushing ACL injury he sustained in January.

Jesus is now on the cusp of a first-team return, though, and a spot opened up in Arsenal's European ranks when Cristhian Mosquera picked up an ankle injury earlier this month.

The Spain Under-21 international could be out until February with the issue, and Arsenal play their last league-phase game on January 28, but reports on Monday evening stated that the Gunners had decided against calling up Jesus in Mosquera's place.

However, only a matter of hours later, the Premier League leaders have U-turned on their decision and have added Jesus to their league-phase squad following a problem for 15-year-old Max Dowman.

Gabriel Jesus added to Arsenal Champions League squad after Max Dowman injury

In a statement, Arsenal revealed that Dowman had sustained an ankle injury during Saturday's 3-0 friendly win over Manchester United Under-21s, a game that Jesus was also involved in as he builds his fitness back up.

"Gabriel Jesus has replaced Max Dowman on our UEFA A list with immediate effect," Arsenal said. "Therefore, Gabby is eligible to play in our match against Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday night.



"Max, who picked up an ankle injury playing for our under-21s on Saturday, will be added to our UEFA B list in January, but will not be permitted to play in any UEFA competitions for 60 days from today (February 6)."

Jesus has already made the bench against Chelsea and Brentford in the Premier League this season, and the 28-year-old could now make his long-awaited senior comeback when the Gunners travel to Club Brugge on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta's side sit top of the 36-team league-phase table with a perfect 15 points, meaning that victory at the Jan Breydel Stadium will surely guarantee them a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Arsenal receive Gabriel Jesus boost after double training blow

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The decision to firstly leave Jesus out of the original squad caused debate at the time, and many supporters also could not understand why the former Manchester City forward was snubbed when Mosquera picked up his severe issue.

However, Jesus is now in line to face at least one of Club Brugge, Inter Milan (January 20) or Kairat (January 28) for the remainder of the league phase, and the South American could have a major part to play in the knockout rounds of the competition too.

While Dowman's problem is a setback for the teenager, he can sit on the sidelines safe in the knowledge that he has already broken the record for the youngest Champions League player of all time, a feat he achieved when he came off the bench against Slavia Prague.

The 15-year-old may be joined in the treatment room by another two Arsenal players, as the Gunners were handed a new double concern in Tuesday's open training session.