Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Emiliano Buendia winner gives Mikel Arteta title race nerves

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Dec 2025 12:22 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 14:45

Aston Villa's 2-1 win against Arsenal on Saturday at Villa Park closed the gap at the top of the Premier League table between the sides to just three points.

Ollie Watkins should have given the hosts the lead in the opening stages of the match, but his failure to convert from the middle of the goal after excellent buildup kept the scoreline level.

However, Villa would get ahead 10 minutes before the interval when Matty Cash ghosted in from the right of the box to strike a lofted cross low into the ground between David Raya's legs.

The Gunners responded well in the early moments of the second half, with substitute Leandro Trossard sneaking in at the left post to convert Bukayo Saka's deflected cross.

Villa were the better team in the second half, and their pressure ultimately paid off in stoppage time, when sub Emiliano Buendia scored after chaos in the penalty area.

The hosts end the game in second place with 30 points, but they are only three behind first-placed Arsenal, whose lead at the top could be reduced to just two if Manchester City beat Sunderland on Saturday.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

If there has been one criticism of Mikel Arteta during his tenure at Arsenal, it has been his inability to guide his side through critical periods of the season, and Saturday's loss will fuel those dissenting voices.

The Gunners still boast a lead at the top of the table, but considering the Londoners have a history of throwing away advantages in the title race, fans will be fearing the worst.

Some leniency should be given to Arsenal in light of their injury crisis at the back, though Cash's opening goal had little to do with the absence of William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes.

As for Unai Emery's men, perhaps it is time for observers to talk about his side as contenders for the title, especially as the team have won seven consecutive games.

The club's turnaround from their poor start to the season has been remarkable, and they look like one of the favourites to secure Champions League football.

One negative for Villa would be the form of striker Watkins, who had numerous opportunities to attack the penalty area but failed to impress on many occasions, though supporters will care little following Buendia's winner.

ASTON VILLA VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

10th min: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) shot

So close ?



Ollie Watkins with a brilliant opportunity to give Aston Villa the lead...@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/nj6tlXgBl1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 6, 2025

Emiliano Martinez launches the ball forward, and John McGinn manages to play through to Ollie Watkins, but the striker's shot from a central area in the box is kept out by David Raya.

That should be 1-0!

22nd min: Eberechi Eze (Arsenal) goal ruled out

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bukayo Saka latches onto a ball in Villa's box on the right and squares a pass across to Eberechi Eze, who taps home into an empty net, but the assistant's flag rules the goal out for an offside offence.

Replays show Saka was beyond the last man prior to his assist.

Matty Cash goal vs. Arsenal (36th min, Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal)

MATTY CASH BREAKS THE DEADLOCK ?



He slots the ball between David Raya's legs and Aston Villa lead against the league leaders...@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/dRGhb86COv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 6, 2025

Pau Torres launches a curled cross from deep on the left towards Ollie Watkins, but his delivery hits an Arsenal head before landing at the feet of right-back Matty Cash, who shoots low into the ground between Raya's legs.

What a goal from Cash!

Leandro Trossard goal vs. Aston Villa (52nd min, Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal)

Leandro Trossard equalises for Arsenal ?



It's game on at Villa Park!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/7a7bRlWA65 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 6, 2025

Declan Rice wins possession in Villa's half and the ball works its way to right-winger Bukayo Saka, who plays across the six-yard box, and though his delivery deflects it finds its way to Leandro Trossard.

The forward scores at the left post!

Emiliano Buendia goal vs. Arsenal (90+5th min, Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal)

INCREDIBLE END TO THE GAME ?



Emi Buendia wins it for Aston Villa in the 95th minute!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/19Xr7jN10E — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 6, 2025

A Morgan Rogers cross leads to a number of attempts in the box for Villa, and amid the chaos in the penalty area, Emiliano Buendia waits and sweeps the ball from close range high into the middle of the net.

Villa have won it!

MAN OF THE MATCH - BOUBACAR KAMARA

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Boubacar Kamara's performance for Aston Villa was exceptional, with the defensive midfielder completing 40 of his 43 passes (93%).

The Frenchman also won four of his seven duels, made six recoveries and cleared one attempt off the line, and he was worthy of man of the match.

ASTON VILLA VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Aston Villa 47%-53% Arsenal

Shots: Aston Villa 15-15 Arsenal

Shots on target: Aston Villa 6-9 Arsenal

Corners: Aston Villa 3-3 Arsenal

Fouls: Aston Villa 10-8 Arsenal

BEST STATS

Leandro Trossard is the fifth different Belgian player to score 50 Premier League goals:



◎ 121 - Romelu Lukaku

◎ 86 - Christian Benteke

◎ 85 - Eden Hazard

◎ 72 - Kevin De Bruyne

◉ 50 - Leandro Trossard



Welcome to the club. ?? pic.twitter.com/aqN1o5M4Ve — Squawka (@Squawka) December 6, 2025

0.93 xG is the most Arsenal have conceded in a first half of a Premier League campaign this season.



Aston Villa with a deserved 1-0 lead at the break.#AVLARS pic.twitter.com/QM6nieWQ3T — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 6, 2025

After five Premier League games this season, Aston Villa were winless.



They’re now 2nd in the table and just three points behind Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/Mt2ah3DF0X — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 6, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Aston Villa will return to Europa League action on Thursday when they travel to play Basel, and their next Premier League game comes on Sunday against hosts West Ham United.

Arsenal are set to face Club Brugge in Belgium in the Champions League on Wednesday, before taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Saturday in the top flight.