Preview: Manchester City vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Dec 2025 12:00 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 13:13

Manchester City will be looking to claim their 10th Premier League win of the season when they welcome Sunderland to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams meet for the first time since March 2017 when the Citizens secured a 2-0 top-flight victory at the Stadium of Light thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane.

Match preview

After inexplicably blowing a two-goal lead before snatching a 3-2 victory in stoppage time against Leeds United last weekend, Man City survived a remarkable second-half fightback from Fulham to edge a nine-goal thriller at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

The Citizens were seemingly cruising at 5-1 with just over half an hour remaining, but well-documented defensive frailties put them under unnecessary pressure. Indeed, Fulham battled their way back into the chaotic contest with three unanswered goals, before City had Josko Gvardiol to thank for producing a 97th-minute goalline clearance.

After a game that will be remembered for Erling Haaland scoring his 100th PL goal in record-breaking time, manager Pep Guardiola had ‘no answer’ for Man City’s alarming second-half capitulation and has warned his Citizens side that if they lose even one game, it will be “so difficult” to topple leaders Arsenal in the title race.

The Gunners could extend their lead at the summit to eight points with a win at Aston Villa in Saturday’s early kickoff, before second-placed Man City prepare for battle against a Sunderland outfit whom they have beaten in each of their last seven meetings by an aggregate score of 20-6.

City have also prevailed in 24 of their last 26 top-flight matches against promoted clubs (D2) and they head into this weekend’s fixture seeking to win a seventh successive Premier League game at the Etihad, where they have already scored a division-high 19 home goals this term.

© Imago / Action Plus

Unlike Man City, Sunderland were not so fortunate when they visited Craven Cottage a fortnight ago, losing 1-0. However, they have responded to that minor setback in admirable fashion, accumulating four points across their last two Premier League games against Bournemouth and Liverpool.

After coming from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Stadium of Light last weekend, the Black Cats were on the cusp of claiming a memorable victory at Anfield on Wednesday night. Chemsdine Talbi’s strike had put them ahead, but an unfortunate 81st-minute own goal from Nordi Mukiele meant the spoils were shared at 1-1.

Head coach Regis Le Bris praised the character of his players after the match and also applauded the travelling supporters for playing their part in spurring on a team that “believe it is possible to win anywhere” having adapted to life back in the top flight in impressive fashion.

Le Bris will celebrate his 50th birthday on Saturday, and although he is not expecting “a gift” from his opposite number Guardiola, the Frenchman has encouraged his Black Cats’ side to showcase their “qualities” once more, as they endeavour to consolidate their place in the top six of the Premier League and potentially climb back into the top four.

Sunderland, who have not beaten Man City since the days of Martin O’Neill in November 2013 (1-0), have lost 299 of their 622 Premier League games in total and defeat this weekend would see them become the ninth club to suffer 300 defeats in the division. It would also be the fewest matches to 300 losses - currently held by Fulham (682).

Manchester City Premier League form:

L

W

W

L

W

W

Manchester City form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

W

Sunderland Premier League form: