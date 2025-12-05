Semenyo transfer news: Liverpool, Man City receive boost in battle for Bournemouth star

By Ben Sully | 05 Dec 2025 23:39 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 00:11

Antoine Semenyo's international head coach, Otto Addo, has claimed that it is only a matter of time before the Ghana star takes the "next step" in his career.

Semenyo will get the chance to face England at next year's World Cup after Ghana were drawn in Group L, along with the Three Lions, Croatia and Panama.

However, Semenyo needs to resolve his club future before he represents his country at the 2026 World Cup.

The attacker was linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer before he put pen to paper on a new Bournemouth deal until the summer of 2030.

© Imago / Sportimage

Addo predicts big move for Semenyo

On the surface, Semenyo seemingly committed his long-term future to the Cherries, but it has since emerged that he has a release clause in his contract.

As a result, the Ghana international will be available for £65m for part of the January transfer window, leaving Bournemouth head coach, Andoni Iraola at risk of losing his talisman midway through the season.

Ghana boss, Addo, believes the Bournemouth star is now ready to make the leap to a big club in the upcoming transfer windows.

“He has done very well at Bournemouth, but with all the respect for Bournemouth and what they’re doing, surely it is natural for him to take the next step,” Addo told The Athletic after Friday's World Cup draw.

“Whether its in the winter or summer, it is a difference question but it won’t make a difference for us. I’m looking forward to him showing more of what he can to the world.”

Who is in the transfer race for Semenyo?

Last month, it was reported that Liverpool have held discussions over a potential move for Semenyo in 2026.

Manchester City have also been linked with the player who has scored six goals and provided three assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season.

Manchester United are still in the race after showing interest in the summer, although Arsenal are unlikely to make a move for the 25-year-old.