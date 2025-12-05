Liverpool manager latest: Reds 'discuss' replacement of Arne Slot with Steven Gerrard amid Premier League woes

By Carter White | 05 Dec 2025 14:02 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 14:35

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Steven Gerrard as a potential managerial replacement for Arne Slot.

The Dutchman's position at Anfield became less secure once again on Wednesday night, when the Reds could only manage a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Sunderland.

Remarkably, the Black Cats snatched the lead on Merseyside courtesy of a Chemsdine Talbi strike, before an Nordi Mukiele own goal spared the blushes of the hosts.

Nevertheless, the current English champions have made a poor start to the campaign and sit ninth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Looking to record their eighth league victory of the term, Slot's side make the difficult trip to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

© Imago

Liverpool considering Gerrard as Slot replacement?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are contemplating the future of under-pressure boss Slot at Anfield as the festive period continues.

The report claims that the Reds are getting close to wielding the managerial axe on the former Feyenoord boss this month.

It is understood that it would cost Liverpool around £8m in compensation to relieve Slot of his Merseyside duties at this stage in his contract.

It is believed that the Reds have held internal discussions about bringing Gerrard back to Anfield as interim head coach until the end of the current campaign.

Currently out of work, there would be no compensation required to lure the legendary midfielder into the dugout on Merseyside.

A job Gerrard could not resist

Following Rangers' poor start to the campaign, the Scottish giants approached Gerrard about returning to Ibrox in October.

Focused on landing a role in England, the 45-year-old turned down the advances of the Glasgow-based club, who moved onto the signing of Danny Rohl.

There should be no-such rejections if Liverpool come calling, though, even if Gerrard is only offered a deal until the end of the 2025-26 season.