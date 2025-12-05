Team News: Newcastle vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 14:00

Newcastle United welcome Burnley to St James’ Park for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies had to settle for a 2-2 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, the same day the Clarets fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Nick Pope (groin), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Yoane Wissa (knee), Will Osula (ankle), Sven Botman (back)

Doubtful: Sandro Tonali (knock), Emil Krafth (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

BURNLEY

Out: Axel Tuanzebe (unspecified), Zeki Amoundi (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Foster, Anthony