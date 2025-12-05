Premier League Gameweek 15
Newcastle
Dec 6, 2025 3.00pm
Burnley

Team News: Newcastle vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newcastle United welcome Burnley to St James’ Park for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies had to settle for a 2-2 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, the same day the Clarets fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Nick Pope (groin), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Yoane Wissa (knee), Will Osula (ankle), Sven Botman (back)

Doubtful: Sandro Tonali (knock), Emil Krafth (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

BURNLEY

Out: Axel Tuanzebe (unspecified), Zeki Amoundi (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Foster, Anthony

