Newcastle lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Dec 2025 17:35 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 01:19

Newcastle United could be without as many as seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Burnley at St James’ Park.

Ex-Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope is facing up to three weeks on the sidelines with a groin injury and is joined in the treatment room by Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back), Will Osula (ankle) and Yoane Wissa (knee), the latter of whom is close to making his much-anticipated return.

While Emil Krafth (knee) will be assessed ahead of kickoff, Sandro Tonali was taken off at half time of Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Wednesday night with a knock, and a late call is set to be made on the Italian’s availability.

The potential absence of Tonali could see Lewis Miley retain his starting spot in a three-man midfield with Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, the latter of whom came off the substitutes' bench to score against Spurs.

Head coach Eddie Howe will weigh up whether to stick with Dan Burn alongside Malick Thiaw at centre-back or recall Fabian Schar, while Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall are set to continue at full-back as Aaron Ramsdale starts again in goal.

Like Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon came off the bench to score in midweek and the winger will be hoping to force his way back into the starting lineup ahead of either Jacob Murphy or Harvey Barnes, while Nick Woltemade should start again up front.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

