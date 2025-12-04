Burnley lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Dec 2025 17:35 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 01:17

Burnley will be without four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Axel Tuanzebe is facing a few weeks on the sidelines and is a doubt to represent DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations after sustaining an unspecified injury that forced him to miss Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Jordan Beyer suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury in October and he is unlikely to return before the end of 2025, while Zeki Amoundi and Connor Roberts are also ruled out with knee injuries.

In the absence of Tuanzebe, Hjalmar Ekdal is set to continue at centre-back alongside Maxime Esteve, with full-backs Kyle Walker and Quilindschy Hartman completing the back four.

Josh Cullen and Florentino Luis have started the last 10 league games together in midfield and are expected to retrain their places in the first XI, with head coach Scott Parker to weigh up whether to also include Lesley Ugochukwu.

Jaidon Anthony and Loum Tchaouna are the most likely duo to operate on the flanks, while Lyle Foster and/or Zian Flemming could start in attack, depending on whether Parker opts to select two or three midfielders.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Foster, Anthony

