Preview: Newcastle United vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Dec 2025 17:30 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 01:30

Seeking to sneak their way back into the top half of the Premier League table, Newcastle United welcome a struggling Burnley outfit to St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies eased to a 4-1 away victory in their last top-flight meeting with the Clarets in May 2024, with Bruno Guimaraes among the goalscorers.

Match preview

After alternating between victory and defeat across a seven-game period in all competitions (W4 L3), Newcastle were forced to settle for just a point in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The Magpies looked on course to collect maximum points thanks to goals from substitutes Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, but Cristian Romero’s 95th-minute overhead kick bounced into the far corner of the net to salvage a point for Spurs and deny the hosts a third successive league win.

Head coach Eddie Howe was left ‘hugely frustrated’ after dropping two points at the death and lamented his team’s lack of a clinical touch in the final third, despite scoring twice. Nevertheless, Newcastle currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and just three points behind Brighton in seventh.

The Magpies can at least take comfort from the fact that they have extended their unbeaten run at St James’ Park to seven matches in all tournaments (W6 D1) and they head into Saturday’s contest having come out on top in all three of their home league fixtures this season against teams currently sitting below them in the table.

In addition, Newcastle have prevailed in five of their last six top-flight home matches against promoted clubs (D1) and have won each of their last six Premier League encounters with Howe's former sidie Burnley, scoring 14 goals in the process, so they have reason to be optimistic this weekend.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Despite Scott Parker’s pre-math plea for Turf Moor to be rocking when Crystal Palace came to town on Wednesday night, the home crowd had little to cheer about as a toothless Burnley outfit fell to a narrow 1-0 home defeat.

Daniel Munoz netted the decisive goal on the stroke of half time and the Clarets had no response, registering just two of their 10 shots on target. Parker has since admitted that he is "weak in his position" after the "small margins" went against his team, who are struggling to grind out positive results.

Since beating basement club Wolves 3-2 on the road at the end of October, Burnley have lost each of their last five Premier League matches, leaving the relegation-threatened Clarets in 19th place in the table and four points adrift of safety.

Avoiding a sixth straight loss could prove challenging for Burnley, who have already been beaten in six of their seven Premier League away matches this term - only Wolves (D1 L6) have endured a poorer away run - and have conceded a division-high 21 goals in the process.

Burnley last celebrated success at St James’ Park in August 2021 when they beat Newcastle via a penalty shootout (4-3) in the second round of the EFL Cup, while their last league victory away against the Magpies was back in April 1976 when Peter Noble scored the only goa in a 1-0 win.

Newcastle United Premier League form:

W L W L W D

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

W L W L W D

Burnley Premier League form:

W L L L L L

Team News

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope - formerly of Burnley - is facing up to three weeks out with a groin injury and is joined in the treatment room by Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back), Will Osula (ankle) and Yoane Wissa (knee), the latter of whom is close to making his much-anticipated return.

Sandro Tonali was taken off at half time in the midweek draw with Tottenham with a knock and a late call is set to be made on the Italian’s availability.

The potential absence of Tonali could see Lewis Miley retain his starting spot in a three-man midfield with Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, though Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock are also midfield options pushing for a recall.

Anthony Gordon is another hoping to force his way back into the starting lineup on either flank ahead of Jacob Murphy or Harvey Barnes, while Nick Woltemade should start again up front.

As for Burnley, Axel Tuanzebe is facing a few weeks out with an unspecified injury - making him a doubt to represent DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations - and is sidelined along with Zeki Amoundi, Connor Roberts (both knee) and Jordan Beyer (thigh).

In the absence of Tuanzebe, Hjalmar Ekdal is set to continue at centre-back alongside Maxime Esteve, with full-backs Kyle Walker and Quilindschy Hartman completing the back four.

Parker will weigh up whether to include Lesley Ugochukwu in midfield alongside Josh Cullen and Florentino Luis, or stick with Lyle Foster and Zian Flemming in attack.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Foster, Anthony

We say: Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley

While Burnley are as desperate as ever to stop the rot and claim three precious points in their quest to avoid the drop, Newcastle will enter this contest as the favourites, especially on home soil, and they should have more than enough quality to get the better of a defensively-frail Clarets outfit, even if a few first-team names are absent.

