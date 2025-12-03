Burnley 0-1 Crystal Palace: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Scott Parker's Premier League relegation fears grow

By Anthony Nolan | 03 Dec 2025 19:25 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 22:16

Struggling Burnley were downed 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Wednesday night, suffering a blow in their fight for Premier League surivival.

The relegation-battling Clarets came into this match on the back of four straight defeats, while the Eagles had lost their last two across all competitions, and a first half devoid of much goalmouth action reflected that.

Scott Parker's side had the first chance of the game when Maxime Esteve headed over the visitors' crossbar from a Florentino Luis cross, but it was the Londoners' Daniel Munoz that opened the scoring with a header of his own moments before the interval.

In the second period, the Clarets manager made a number of brave attacking substitutions, sending on the likes of Jacob Bruun Larsen and Marcus Edwards to liven things up.

Hannibal Mejbri - one of Parker's introductions - was particularly involved, and would have had an assist if Dean Henderson had not reacted well to tip a Bruun Larsen shot onto the crossbar.

Burnley came close to levelling the score in stoppage time when a bounce off of Armando Broja forced Chris Richards to clear the ball off the line, but the hosts eventually slumped to yet another defeat.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Parker's Burnley have now lost five on the bounce, and they missed out on the opportunity to escape the bottom three (even if it would have been for just a few minutes).

However, while the boss is sure to be the subject of speculation and growing pressure, the Clarets are still in with a chance of surviving in the top flight this term, currently sitting 19th on 10 points.

Additionally, it would not be unfair to suggest that Burnley were the better team on Wednesday night, as they produced more than three times as many shots as their opponents.

As for Palace, they will be pleased to have held onto their 1-0 lead after surrendering the same advantage in their 2-1 loss against Manchester United at the weekend.

In the aftermath of that defeat, Oliver Glasner said that he still expects the Eagles to enjoy another great season, and considering that they are fifth as things stand, qualifying for European competition once again would represent just that.

BURNLEY VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Daniel Munoz goal vs. Burnley (44th min, Burnley 0-1 Crystal Palace)

Daniel Munoz heads home to give Crystal Palace the lead! pic.twitter.com/T3JSc3Um5T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2025

A series of passes in the centre of the park between Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma and Marc Guehi push the Burnley line back.

Guehi then picks up the ball deep on the left, cuts inside and curls a fantastic cross towards the back post, where Munoz heads across the goalkeeper and into the bottom-left corner to open the scoring!

63rd min: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) great save

Mejbri picks out Bruun Larsen in the box, and the Clarets man sees his effort saved onto the crossbar by Henderson.

90+2 mins: Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) goal-line clearance

Palace goalkeeper Henderson misjudges a long ball and leaves an open goal behind.

A bounce off Burnley's Broja heads towards the net, but Eagles defender Richards is on hand to clear.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARC GUEHI

Guehi almost left Palace in the summer, but his performances since have arguably been worth every potential missed penny of a transfer fee.

The centre-back won the most duels (9) of any player on the pitch on Wednesday, kept a clean sheet, and assisted the winner with a brilliant cross.

BURNLEY VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 58%-42% Crystal Palace

Shots: Burnley 11-3 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Burnley 4-3 Crystal Palace

Corners: Burnley 3-4 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Burnley 9-8 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS

Palace condemn Burnley to a fifth successive defeat while keeping a 7th clean sheet in 2025-26 - only Arsenal (8) have kept more. pic.twitter.com/MsqVQ13gwv — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 3, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Burnley will travel to take on Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday, while Palace will face London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.