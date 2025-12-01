Burnley vs. Crystal Palace: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Carter White | 01 Dec 2025 16:55 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 17:17

Both aiming to secure crucial Premier League points, Burnley and Crystal Palace clash at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

The Clarets are looking to bounce back from an away defeat at Brentford last time out, when all four of the game's goals were scored during the final 11 minutes.

Palace are also heading into this midweek clash off the back of a defeat, losing at home to Manchester United.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 55

Burnley wins: 21

Draws: 19

Crystal Palace wins: 15

Two sides enjoying prolonged stints in the Premier League at points over the past 15 years or so, Burnley and Crystal Palace have locked horns on 55 occasions across history, with the Lancashire side edging the head-to-head record.

Indeed, the Clarets have a total of 22 victories in this fixture, whilst the Eagles can only boast about 15 triumphs, meaning that they have to catching up to do in that respect as the 2020s continue.

However, it is a share of the spoils is also a common result between the pair, with 19 matches involving Palace and Burnley resulting in a locked scoreline at the end of play.

The clubs' first meeting was no exception to that trend in February 1909, when the teams played out a goalless draw in the second round of the 1909-10 FA Cup, with Burnley going on to win the replay 9-0 four days later.

After those two clashes in quick succession, there was a 59-year gap to the next encounter, with the Clarets once again enjoying victory, picking up a 2-0 success in the League Cup quarter-final.

The Lancashire-based club were also winners during their first-ever league match against Crystal Palace in October 1969, relishing a 4-2 scoreline.

In fact, Burnley were unbeaten across their first 10 competitive clashes (W7 D3) with the Eagles, who eventually secured a maximum in May 1979, sealing a 2-0 success in the Old Division Two.

Turning history on its head, recent meetings have tended to fall in the favour of the South London outfit, who are currently in the midst of a four-game unbeaten streak against Burnley dating back to November 2021.

The Clarets' most recent win over the Eagles was a dramatic one though, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez and Matthew Lowton finding the net in a 3-0 battering of Roy Hodgson's men.

Previous meetings

Feb 24, 2024: Crystal Palace 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2022: Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 20, 2021: Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2021: Crystal Palace 0-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2020: Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jun 29, 2020: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2019: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2019: Burnley 1-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2018: Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2018: Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Sep 10, 2017: Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 29, 2017: Crystal Palace 0-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2016: Burnley 3-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 17, 2015: Burnley 2-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sep 13, 2014: Crystal Palace 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2013: Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Oct 06, 2012: Crystal Palace 4-3 Burnley (Championship)

Mar 10, 2012: Burnley 1-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Aug 13, 2011: Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley (Championship)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 24, 2024: Crystal Palace 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2023: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2022: Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 20, 2021: Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2021: Crystal Palace 0-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2020: Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jun 29, 2020: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2019: Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2019: Burnley 1-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2018: Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Read more on Burnley vs Crystal Palace