Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 04 Dec 2025 01:34 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 01:56

It promises to be a special day for Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank as he welcomes his former employers Brentford for a tasty Premier League clash this Saturday.

Both teams are locked on 19 points in the table, meaning we should be in for a tight encounter in the capital.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch this tasty Premier League contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Brentford kick off?

Saturday's clash between Tottenham and Brentford will kick off at 3:00pm for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Where is Tottenham vs. Brentford being played?

The state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host Saturday's fixture.

Spurs have only picked up one win from their last six at home, while Brentford have only beaten Tottenham away from home once since 2021.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

Due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs in the United Kingdom, this Premier League match will not be broadcast live on television.

Streaming

Those same UK rules prevent media companies from streaming the match online.

Highlights

The good news for supporters is that highlights will be available on the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Fans can also count on Match of the Day to provide highlights and analysis from 10:50pm on BBC One.

Who will win Tottenham vs. Brentford?

Tottenham ended their run of three straight defeats on Tuesday night, with Cristian Romero scoring a stoppage time equaliser against Newcastle United.

Despite earning the 2-2 draw, Spurs remain winless in five games - last tasting victory a month ago when they beat FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Frank really needs a positive result to take some of the pressure off, though getting the job done against his former employers will not be easy.

Brentford have surprised a lot of people this year with their ability to bounce back after losing a plethora of key names over the summer - that includes Frank.

While not having much coaching experience, Keith Andrews has excelled in the role, and has overseen a solid run of results in recent weeks, picking up five wins from eight games.

The Bees were beaten by Arsenal on Wednesday night, but the club will be looking to bounce back in style when they take on Tottenham.