Preview: Nantes vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

League leaders Lens will seek to maintain their narrow advantage at the top of the Ligue 1 table when they visit Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday to face Nantes.

A 3-0 defeat at Lyon last weekend put La Maison Jaune in 16th, while Lens climbed into first thanks to a narrow 2-1 triumph over Angers on matchday 14.

Match preview

Week by week, we have seen little to no progress at Nantes, with the club from the Atlantic coast barely clinging to a spot in the top-flight next season.

As things stand heading into this weekend, Luis Castro’s side are only above Metz for automatic relegation on goal difference, while they sit three points below Lorient for a guaranteed place in Ligue 1.

Nantes are on a five-match winless run in this competition, and more dropped points this weekend would mark their longest stretch without a triumph on the current campaign.

So far in 2025-26, they have only claimed one triumph at Stade de la Beaujoire in this competition, boasting the lowest home points-per-game average in Ligue 1 (0.71).

Meanwhile, they have a 100% home record this season when scoring first, but have done so only once, defeating Auxerre 1-0 in late August.

Les Canaris have points in four of their last five home meetings with their upcoming opponents, winning two of those previous three outings.

Coming off a memorable month of November there is genuine hope that Lens could defy the odds and win the league title for only the second time in club history.

After 14 matchdays, they lead the Ligue 1 table for the first time since 2004 but are just a single point above Paris Saint-Germain heading into this weekend, following a 100% record last month.

Pierre Sage’s men are on a four-match winning run domestically, while claiming maximum points in seven of their previous eight outings in this competition.

On Saturday, they can win at least five matches in the top-flight for the first time in nearly two years, claiming seven consecutive league triumphs at the end of 2022-23.

Away from home, Lens have picked up 13 points so far this season, the second-most as the visitors so far, with only PSG collecting more after 14 matchdays (14).

Les Sang et Or have won three of their previous four matches versus Nantes but have not beaten them at Stade de la Beaujoire since February 2024 (1-0).

Team News

Strasbourg loanee Junior Mwanga will be suspended for Nantes following a straight red card last week, while the club are reportedly close to signing Lens defender Deiver Machado.

Mostafa Mohamed and Chidozie Awaziem will both be available for them on Saturday, despite the Africa Cup of Nations upcoming, with the former set to represent Egypt and the latter Nigeria.

On the Lens side, Jonathan Gradit is doubtful with a lower leg issue, while Morgan Guilavogui and Adrien Thomasson will be suspended.

Florian Thauvin netted a brace against Angers to give them the victory, with the French international now up to four goals in Ligue 1 this season.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Amian, Awaziem, Tati, Cozza; Hyeok-kyu; Lepenant, Hyun-seok; Guirassy, Mohamed, Abline

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Ojediran, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

We say: Nantes 0-2 Lens

These teams are going in opposite directions right now, and we do not see that changing this weekend, especially given the lack of creativity and confidence on the home side.

