Preview:Nantes vs Metz - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Nantes and Metz, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After claiming their first Ligue 1 win of the season, Metz will attempt to make it back-to-back victories when they travel to Stade de la Beaujoire for Sunday’s meeting with Nantes.

Meanwhile, Luis Castro's charges will be looking to record their first home Ligue 1 victory since the end of August.

Match preview

Nantes are sitting just outside the bottom three on goal difference after winning two, drawing three and losing five of their 10 league matches this season.

They picked up their most recent victory in an away game against Paris FC last Friday, with the 2-1 scoreline bringing an end to their five-game winless run (D3, L2).

Unfortunately for Nantes, they were unable to back up that positive result in Wednesday's dramatic 5-3 defeat at home to Monaco.

Herba Guirassy netted a brace to help his side come from behind on two occasions in the first period, only for Monaco to move through the gears after the break to net three second-half goals to Nantes' one.

That result has contributed to the fact that Nantes currently have the worst home record in Ligue 1, having collected just four points from their five outings at the Stade de la Beaujoire this season.

Les Canaries have only lost just one of their previous five home meetings with Metz (W2, D2), although their only defeat in that period took place in their last home encounter in March 2024.

Metz may be at the foot of the Ligue 1 standings, but there will be a sense of renewed belief around Stephane Le Mignan's side after they recorded their first win of the season at the 10th time of asking in Wednesday's home clash with Lens.

Gauthier Hein netted an 87th-minute penalty to break the deadlock, before he added a second in the first minute of stoppage time, only to have his celebrations cut short by a second yellow card for removing his shirt.

While Hein's goals and red card stole the headlines, Le Mignan would have been pleased with his team's efforts to record just their second clean sheet of the season, representing a sign of improvement for a club that currently have the worst defensive record in Ligue 1.

However, Metz cannot afford to get too far ahead of themselves, with four points separating them from safety ahead of the weekend's round of fixtures.

Les Grenats head to Nantes as the only team yet to pick up a point on their travels, having lost all five of their Ligue 1 away matches this season, including a heavy 6-1 defeat to Lille in their last road trip.

In fact, they have shipped at least three goals in each of their five away assignments, so they would love nothing more than to produce the sort of defensive display that saw them record a shutout in Wednesday's home outing.

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

D D D L W L

Metz Ligue 1 form:

L D L L L W

Team News

The hosts will have to make do without the injured quartet of Johann Lepenant, Francis Coquelin, Hong Hyun-seok and Mayckel Lahdo.

Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed is pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench to score in the defeat to Monaco.

Guirassy netted his first two goals of the season in midweek, which should guarantee him the chance to start a fourth consecutive game.

As for Metz, they remain without the services of Ousmane Ba, Pape Sy, Joseph Mangondo, Michel Mboula, Fode Ballo-Toure and Malick Mbaye.

Hein is suspended after being sent off in stoppage time against Lens, while Sadibou Sane will serve the final game of a three-match ban.

In positive news, Boubacar Traore and Benjamin Stambouli are both available after recovering from illness and injury respectively.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Amian, Tati, Awaziem, Leroux; Mwanga, Kwon, Tabibou; Guirassy, Abline, Mohamed

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Colin, Gbamin, Yegbe; Kouao, Toure, Deminguet, Traore; Tsitaishvili, Sabaly; Diallo

We say: Nantes 3-1 Metz

Metz may have ended their wait for a win in their midweek home outing, but they still have questions to answer on the road following five consecutive away defeats.

With that poor record in mind, we think Nantes will make full use of home advantage to return to winning ways in Sunday's contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



