Preview: Toulouse vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

The penultimate Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday will see Strasbourg paying a visit to Stadium de Toulouse for a date with Toulouse on matchday 15 of the campaign.

These teams are eighth and ninth in the table heading into this weekend, with Le Tefece drawing 2-2 with Marseille last weekend, moving them to within five points of the Alsace club, who were beaten 2-1 by Brest.

Although they lost another two points domestically last weekend, it may feel like a point gained as Toulouse equalised in stoppage time for their first point against a current top-four team this season.

Carles Martinez has seen his side go winless in six straight Ligue 1 affairs, just one away from equalling their longest domestic run without a triumph this year.

They currently find themselves on a three-match winless run domestically at home, failing to score in those previous two outings on their home field.

Toulouse have points in all but one of their league contests this season when netting the opening goal, but last weekend was the first time they managed to draw first blood since a 4-0 win over Metz in October.

They have collected at least a point in their previous five games played in this competition when netting multiple times, three of which occurred at Stadium de Toulouse.

With 17 points after 14 matchdays, Les Violets have picked up one fewer than they had at this stage of the 2024-25 campaign when they ended the season in 10th.

A side that appeared to be title contenders in the early portion of the campaign look anything but that right now, with Strasbourg losing three of their previous four league contests.

That has them two points back of Lyon for a Conference League spot next season, with this team in danger of losing a third straight Ligue 1 fixture for the first time in 2025.

Liam Rosenior’s men are on a four-game winless run away from home in this competition, while winning just one of their previous six road matches in the top-flight.

On Saturday, they could lose four successive Ligue 1 contests as the visitors, which would be their longest stretch without a domestic away point since October to late November 2024 (four).

Over their last three away games in the league, Strasbourg have netted a goal or fewer, though their 1-0 defeat at Lens on matchday 13 is the only time they failed to score as the visitors this season.

Le Racing are unbeaten in their last eight visits to Toulouse, coming away with a narrow 2-1 triumph in this exact fixture back in January.

Team News

A cruciate ligament injury will keep Niklas Schmidt out of the Toulouse lineup on Saturday, Abu Francis is dealing with a lower leg issue, Yann Gboho has a sore groin and Frank Magri should be available despite his call-up to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

Emersonn Correia da Silva netted his second of the season for them on matchday 14, while a 92nd-minute strike from substitute Santiago Hidalgo rescued them a point.

Once again, a knee problem will keep Saidou Sow out of the Strasbourg fold, Abdoul Ouattara is doubtful with a sore hamstring and Valentin Barco is eligible to return from his red card suspension.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw put his side in front after only 11 minutes against Brest, the first of the Ligue 1 campaign for the English teenager.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Kamanzi, Vossah, Casseres, Methalie; Magri, Donnum; Emersonn

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Omobamidele, Sarr, Sylla; Doue, Amo-Ameyaw, Doukoure, Barco; Paez, Enciso; Panichelli

We say: Toulouse 1-2 Strasbourg

Five times this season, Toulouse have conceded multiple goals in a game, and that inconsistency is something Strasbourg could expose, while a striker of Joaquin Panichelli's quality rarely misses his scoring opportunities.

