How to watch Newcastle United vs. Burnley: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 03 Dec 2025 22:15 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 05:13

Desperate to avoid a sixth straight Premier League defeat, Burnley will travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United on Saturday.

Eddie Howe's Magpies were frustratingly pegged back twice in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, and the manager will be hoping to get back to winning ways against one of the favourites for relegation.

As for Scott Parker's Clarets, they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening, though they may feel hard done by given that they were arguably the better side.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League showdown between Newcastle and Burnley.

What time does Newcastle United vs. Burnley kick off?

This game will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 6 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Newcastle United vs. Burnley being played?

The Magpies will host Burnley at St James' Park, the famous 52,264-capacity ground that has been their home since 1892.

The hosts have won six of their last seven matches on their own turf ahead of this weekend, drawing the other.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

This fixture will not be broadcast live on UK television due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kick offs.

Streaming

Likewise, fans will be unable to stream this game live.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, as well as uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Supporters can also catch Match of the Day on BBC One at 10:50pm for highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League action

Who will win Newcastle United vs. Burnley?

Newcastle will come into this match as overwhelming favourites despite dropping points against an out-of-form Spurs this week, and anything other than a win will feel like another disappointment.

Howe's men took the lead twice against Thomas Frank's Lilywhites, and twice they were pegged back late on, so the manager will be looking for a professional performance on Saturday, especially after he spoke publicly on the need for the Magpies to find consistency.

Meanwhile, Burnley remain in the bottom three following their latest defeat, though they did strike the woodwork against Palace - as well as testing Eagles goalkeeper Dean Henderson multiple times - and in truth deserved at least a point from the game.

In any case, five losses on the bounce makes for troubling reading for boss Parker, and given that the Clarets have only avoided losing once on the road in 2025-26, supporters will make the trip to St James' Park doubting their side's chances.