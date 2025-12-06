Liverpool transfer news: Reds, Newcastle 'learn asking price' for Hungarian hotshot

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Dec 2025 19:31 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 20:06

Liverpool and Newcastle United could reportedly battle to sign Hungarian wonderkid Alex Toth.

The 20-year-old central midfielder is seen as a player with tremendous potential, and several European clubs are vying for his signature.

The young midfielder has a contract with Ferencvaros until 2027, and if he does not renew, some interested parties could make a move for him in the summer window.

Toth has made 12 appearances in the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I, scoring one goal and providing two assists, and his performances have caught the attention of the two Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Newcastle eye move for Toth?

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds have taken keen interest in the young midfielder who has been compared with compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai because of their playing styles.

The report claims that potential suitors may need to pay around £13-15m for Toth if he is made available in the summer window.

The Merseyside giants could face strong competition from Newcastle, who could be in the market for a new midfielder, especially with Joe Willock reportedly open to moving to Crystal Palace in January.

The Magpies are unlikely to bring back Elliot Anderson to St James' Park from Nottingham Forest, and they could be tempted to take a serious interest in the Hungarian hotshot, available at a bargain price.

The Tyneside club are more likely to monitor him, as Toth is not their top target at the moment, and they will not have a clear route to sign the Hungarian international due to the array of bidding suitors.

Do Liverpool need a new midfielder?

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool continue to struggle on the pitch after their 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday at Elland Road, and it appears that Arne Slot has no quick fix solution.

Signing a defender appears to be a priority, but they also need to bring in new midfielders, with Wataru Endo most likely to be allowed to move on next summer.

Alexis Mac Allister has underperformed this season, and there have been some suggestions that the Argentine could be sold.

Liverpool always look for young, exciting players, but they probably would buy someone who can make an immediate impact in the first team, such as Eduardo Camavinga.