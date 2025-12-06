Leeds United 3-3 Liverpool: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Arne Slot faces sack calls despite Hugo Ekitike goals

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Dec 2025 17:11 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 19:52

Liverpool collapsed twice against Leeds United to draw 3-3 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, fuelling calls for Arne Slot to be sacked.

Hugo Ekitike managed to net the Reds' opening goal shortly after half time, when he latched onto a wayward pass from Leeds defender Joe Rodon, with the striker calmly finishing from the left under no pressure.

The French striker then grabbed his second of the game moments later after Conor Bradley won possession and whipped in a quick cross into the box.

Leeds were awarded a penalty in the closing 20 minutes when Ibrahima Konate recklessly challenged Willy Gnonto, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin expertly converted to Alisson Becker's left.

The hosts then levelled two minutes later after Anton Stach was given time and space in the box, but Alexis Mac Alister's dummy shortly after provided Dominik Szoboszlai the freedom he needed to finish in the bottom-left corner.

It looked as if Liverpool would claim all three points, but Leeds scored from a corner through Ao Tanaka in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

The stalemate means Leeds end the day in 16th place with 15 points, whereas Liverpool are eighth with 23 points, two points from fourth-placed Chelsea.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Known for their long-term planning, Liverpool are unlikely to make any decision about Arne Slot's position based solely on Saturday's result.

However, the Dutch boss has not answered many of the concerns around his coaching, with the Reds still vulnerable at the back.

The move to drop Mohamed Salah for a third consecutive Premier League game will no doubt dominate headlines, but it should be alarming that they created little against their hosts.

Liverpool's poor form cannot continue, and with the manager seemingly out of ideas, the club may be approaching an inevitable point in his tenure.

Leeds were the architects of their own downfall in the early parts of the second half, with both of Liverpool's first two goals coming from errors in their own half, though Daniel Farke can be proud of the team's spirit to come back from a 2-0 and 3-2 deficits.

Many thought that the hosts would be easily relegated from the top flight this season, but strong displays against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool will have boosted the morale of both the squad and supporters.

LEEDS UNITED VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

16th min: Curtis Jones (Liverpool) crossbar

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Curtis Jones collects possession outside the box, and he cuts inside onto his right foot and tries to place his curling effort into the top-right corner, but the ball hits the crossbar.

A great strike!

Hugo Ekitike goal vs. Leeds United (48th min, Leeds United 0-1 Liverpool)

Hugo Ekitike capitalises on a stray backpass to give Liverpool the lead at Elland Road ? pic.twitter.com/yiLvc0c38P — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2025

Joe Rodon is on the right flank in his own half and plays a pass back across his defensive line, but Hugo Ekitike latches onto the ball and slots home low on the left.

A gift for the Reds!

Hugo Ekitike goal vs. Leeds United (50th min, Leeds United 0-2 Liverpool)

Ekitike doubles his and Liverpool's tally barely a minute after the first! ? pic.twitter.com/XQgxEeiWXn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2025

Conor Bradley has possession on the right and plays a quick cross from the flank to Ekitike, who stretches for the ball and squeezes it under goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

A quick start for Liverpool in the second half!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal vs. Liverpool (73rd min, Leeds United 1-2 Liverpool)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has cut Leeds' deficit in half with this penalty ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DMdnnU12uX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2025

Ibrahima Konate swipes at Willy Gnonto in the box, and Dominic Calver-Lewin converts to the right side of the goal.

What was Konate thinking?

Anton Stach goal vs. Liverpool (75th min, Leeds United 2-2 Liverpool)

Anton Stach levels for Leeds and Elland Road is ROCKING! ? pic.twitter.com/sFjmz4rPLu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2025

Anton Stach receives the ball under no pressure in the left of Liverpool's box, and he cuts inside before striking back across to the left to equalise.

A Liverpool collapse!

Dominik Szoboszlai goal vs. Leeds United (80th min, Leeds United 2-3 Liverpool)

Dominik Szoboszlai has now put Liverpool back in front with ten minutes of regulation time left to play ? pic.twitter.com/XPB939DYMu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2025

Alexis Mac Allister looks like he is going to take possession on the edge of the box, but the Argentine dummies the ball to let it run through to Dominik Szoboszlai, who strikes across goal and into the bottom-left corner.

Clever from Mac Allister!

Ao Tanaka goal vs. Liverpool (90+6th min, Leeds United 3-3 Liverpool)

Ao Tanaka has scored a 96th-minute equaliser to bring Leeds level again ? pic.twitter.com/A3JGLMvQro — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2025

Leeds swing in a corner from the left towards the back post, where Ao Tanaka is unmarked, and the Leeds man hits the ball into the ground and scores his side's third.

They have done it!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Hugo Ekitike has often been competing with Alexander Isak for a place in the starting XI, but he has made a strong case to be included in the lineup moving forward having scored twice against Leeds.

The forward benefited greatly from errors in the Leeds backline, but he was still aware enough to convert the chances that came his way, and he was unfortunate to not end up on the winning side.

LEEDS UNITED VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds United 45%-55% Liverpool

Shots: Leeds United 12-16 Liverpool

Shots on target: Leeds United 5-7 Liverpool

Corners: Leeds United 5-4 Liverpool

Fouls: Leeds United 14-14 Liverpool

BEST STATS

2 - Hugo Ekitike is the first player to score twice in the opening five minutes of the second half of a Premier League game since Raheem Sterling did so for Manchester City against Watford in March 2019. Energised. pic.twitter.com/L8Su35zZXi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2025

⚽ vs. Man City

⚽ vs. Chelsea

⚽ vs. Liverpool



Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now scored in each of his last three Premier League games. ? pic.twitter.com/eUuzBido8i — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 6, 2025

FT: Leeds 3-3 Liverpool



◉ 48' Leeds 0-1 Liverpool

◉ 50' Leeds 0-2 Liverpool

◉ 73' Leeds 1-2 Liverpool

◉ 75' Leeds 2-2 Liverpool

◉ 80' Leeds 2-3 Liverpool

◉ 90+6' Leeds 3-3 Liverpool



What a game. ?#LEELIV pic.twitter.com/EjECUKwjgZ — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 6, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Leeds United return to the pitch on Sunday against hosts Brentford, and they will next play at Elland Road on December 20 against Crystal Palace.

As for Liverpool, they will face Italian giants Inter Milan away from home in the Champions League on Tuesday, before then facing Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League.