Newcastle injury news: Latest Sandro Tonali, Yoane Wissa, Sven Botman update from Eddie Howe before Burnley clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Dec 2025 13:35 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 13:43

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has provided the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at St James’ Park.

The Magpies are looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after conceding a 95th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, a result which leaves them sitting 12th in the table.

Sandro Tonali was handed another start in midfield, but the Italian was withdrawn at half time, with Howe revealing post-match that “he couldn’t continue” because of a knock.

Providing a fresh update on Tonali at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: "He's had a scan and we don't think it's too bad. We'll give him every chance to declare himself fit. It was a knock, very similar to the one Joelinton suffered, a dead leg type feeling.

"Sandro felt it was concerning enough to get scanned, but we'll see how he is today and we'll give him every chance to be fit."

© Imago

Howe issues fresh injury update on Botman, Wissa

While there is hope that Tonali will be fit to face Burnley, Saturday’s game will come too soon for defender Sven Botman, who requires more time on the sidelines after having an injection for a back problem.

"Sven has had an injection. We hope that will bring back his return quite quickly, but now there is a time period for the injection to work which I think is about a week then we'll see how he is,” said Howe.

Meanwhile, Howe has issued the latest update on the fitness of Yoane Wissa, who is still waiting to make his Newcastle debut following his £55m summer arrival from Brentford.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since September when he sustained a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury in his knee on international duty with DR Congo, but he has recently made progress in his recovery and is edging closer to first-team action.

"Getting closer [to being able to pick Yoane Wissa],” said Howe. "We did an 11v11 game, sort of for him, on Wednesday, and that was good, more minutes for him - around about half-an-hour. He did well. We will see how he is today.

"Touch wood, so far he has looked good and come through everything. I always say in these situations, we have training today and we've got to make a decision as to whether he's ready to not just be fit, but fit to make a difference and fit to perform to his highest levels.

© Imago

Newcastle ‘have not got the grace’ to ease Wissa back into first team

"It will be a big boost for us, a big boost for the squad to have someone of his experience, calibre, quality back in the group. We've just got to be mindful of the length of time he's been out and the lack of training he's had.

"Normally, we'd want to give him more before we put him back onto the pitch. In our situation, I'm not sure we've got that grace to do that.

"He's a quality player; we've seen that already in training, the difference he can make, his movement's excellent, he's a very good finisher and he is vastly experienced, so the transition time to a new team should be less.

"His fitness, match sharpness and match readiness is the concern we have and making sure we enter him at the right time.

"Is he at 100% best physical condition? Probably not, but I think that will take some time."

Elsewhere on the injury front, former Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is facing around three weeks out with a groin strain and is joined in the treatment room by Kieran Trippier (hamstring) and Will Osula (ankle).