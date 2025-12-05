Aston Villa vs. Arsenal: Gunners with chance to set new club Premier League record

By Darren Plant | 05 Dec 2025 12:11 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 12:30

Aston Villa will be bidding to stop Arsenal from setting a new club record when they square off on Saturday afternoon.

Villa head into Saturday's fixture against the Gunners trailing the leaders by six points in the Premier League table.

However, Unai Emery's side can claim to be the form team in the division having collected 15 points from their last six matches.

That has put Villa in a position where they can move to within three points of Arsenal at a time when the teams are also due to meet at the Emirates Stadium before the end of 2025.

Nevertheless, Villa will need to avoid defeat this weekend if they are to prevent their opponents from setting a new Premier League club record.

Arsenal bidding to set new Premier League club record

Throughout their time in the Premier League, Arsenal have prevailed at Villa Park on 15 occasions.

That is the joint-most that they have won at an opponent's ground in Premier League history, also winning 15 times against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The most recent of those Arsenal wins came in last season's corresponding fixture in August 2024 when they won by a 2-0 scoreline.

Since that occasion, though, Villa have lost just one of their following 25 Premier League home fixtures, which occurred against Palace in August this year.

Perhaps most notably, however, Arsenal have lost just one of their last 21 away fixtures in the Premier League. That solitary loss was a consequence of Dominik Szoboszlai's free kick in a 1-0 win on the same day that Villa lost to Palace.

Two incredible statistics ahead of Aston Villa, Arsenal showdown

In their last 108 matches in all competitions, Arsenal have not conceded more than two goals, the longest such run by an English team in football league history.

On the flip side, Villa have won eight of their last nine Premier League games and have the joint-most victories (16) in England's top flight since March alongside Manchester City.