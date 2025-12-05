Fulham vs. Crystal Palace: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League London derby

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Dec 2025 11:52 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 11:52

After being involved in matches of contrasting entertainment value in midweek, Premier League London rivals Fulham and Crystal Palace collide at Craven Cottage in the penultimate contest of gameweek 15 of the 2025-26 season.

Marco Silva's men return to their headquarters a few days on from an engrossing affair against Manchester City, who were ostensibly cruising to a comfortable success when they surged into a 5-1 lead on Tuesday night.

However, few could have foreseen the outrageous turn of events that would follow, as Fulham struck three goals without reply but then had a potential last-gasp equaliser cleared off the line in an excruciating 5-4 loss.

That result means that the Cottagers sit 10 places and six points worse off than Palace in the Premier League table, after Oliver Glasner's men edged out relegation-threatened Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 54

Fulham wins: 19

Draws: 19

Crystal Palace wins: 16

Fulham and Crystal Palace have competitively faced each other a total of 54 times across all competitions and it is the Cottagers who lead the overall head-to-head record, as they have won 19 games compared to the Eagles' 16, while 19 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

Their first two meetings took place back in February 1907 when Crystal Palace won 1-0 on home soil in a FA Cup second-round replay after both teams played out a goalless stalemate at Craven Cottage in their first encounter.

Both teams then butted heads on eight occasions in the old Division Two between 1921 and 1925, with Crystal Palace winning the first of those before losing four and drawing three with Fulham.

Eight more fixtures in Division Three (South) followed between 1928 and 1932, with Fulham losing four of their first five meetings, including 4-3 and 5-2 away defeats in 1930, before winning two of their next three, including a comfortable 4-0 home win in January 1932.

Fulham then enjoyed a 20-year period of dominance over Crystal Palace, as they won nine, drew nine and lost just three games out of 21 across all competitions between 1966 and 1986. The Cottagers then won three out of four (D1) meetings in the second tier in 1999-2000 and 2000-01, but Palace's fortunes have turned slightly in the Premier League era (since 1992-93).

Indeed, Palace have won five times compared to Fulham's four across their 14 top-flight encounters. The Eagles won three PL games in a row by an aggregate score of 6-1 between August 2018 and October 2020, but Fulham then enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run against Palace (W2 D4).

Fulham's most recent win over Palace was a 2-0 success at Selhurst Park in November 2024, but the Eagles got their revenge in February 2025 as they won by the same scoreline at Craven Cottage, before also roaring to a 3-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory a few weeks later.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 29, 2025: Fulham 0-3 Crystal Palace (FA Cup)

Feb 22, 2025: Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2024: Crystal Palace 0-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2024: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2022: Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2021: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 24, 2020: Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2019: Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 11, 2018: Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 11, 2014: Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2013: Crystal Palace 1-4 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2005: Fulham 3-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 04, 2004: Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2001: Crystal Palace 0-2 Fulham (First Division)

Oct 18, 2000: Fulham 3-1 Crystal Palace (First Division)

Apr 01, 2000: Fulham 1-0 Crystal Palace (First Division)

Dec 18, 1999: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham (First Division)

Mar 22, 1986: Fulham 2-3 Crystal Palace (Second Division)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 22, 2025: Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2024: Crystal Palace 0-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2024: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2022: Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2021: Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 24, 2020: Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2019: Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 11, 2018: Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)