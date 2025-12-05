Team News: Fulham vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Winless at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League for 20 years, Fulham endeavour to snap that dismal sequence in Sunday's London derby at Craven Cottage.
The Cottagers' extraordinary midweek efforts were fruitless in their 5-4 loss to Manchester City, while the Eagles enjoyed a less eventful 1-0 win over Burnley, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
FULHAM vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
FULHAM
Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, King; Chukwueze, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Ismaila Sarr (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Rio Cardines (adductor)
Doubtful: Borna Sosa (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Devenny, Pino; Mateta