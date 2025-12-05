Team News: Fulham vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 05 Dec 2025 11:36 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 16:30

Winless at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League for 20 years, Fulham endeavour to snap that dismal sequence in Sunday's London derby at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers' extraordinary midweek efforts were fruitless in their 5-4 loss to Manchester City, while the Eagles enjoyed a less eventful 1-0 win over Burnley, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, King; Chukwueze, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Ismaila Sarr (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Rio Cardines (adductor)

Doubtful: Borna Sosa (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Guehi, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Devenny, Pino; Mateta