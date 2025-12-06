Preview: Osasuna vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 06 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 15:22

Levante will be bidding to snap a four-game losing run in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium on Monday night.

The visitors are currently 20th in the La Liga table, boasting only nine points from their first 14 matches, while fellow strugglers Osasuna are in 17th in the division on 12 points.

Match preview

Osasuna boast a record of three wins, three draws and eight defeats from their 14 La Liga matches this season, with 12 points leaving them in 17th, level on points with 18th-placed Girona.

Goals have been a real issue for Alessio Lisci's side this season, only finding the back of the net on 12 occasions, and they have not actually managed to triumph in Spain's top flight since a home success over Getafe at the start of October.

Los Rojillos drew 2-2 with Mallorca in their last league match, but they will enter this game off the back of a win, beating Ebro 5-3 in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night to secure their spot in the third round of the tournament.

Osasuna are in their seventh straight campaign at this level, finishing 10th, 11th, 10th, seventh, 11th and ninth in their last six seasons, so their struggles this term are surprising.

Lisci's team have the worst away record in La Liga this season, but they have been relatively solid at home, picking up 10 points from their six matches in front of their own supporters.

Levante, meanwhile, have the worst home record in La Liga this season, but they have been much better on their travels, claiming eight points from eight away matches.

The Frogs were promoted back to La Liga for the 2025-26 campaign after winning last season's Segunda Division, and there have been positive signs this season, especially in the final third, but their defensive problems are a concern.

Indeed, Levante have conceded 26 times in their 14 matches, which is the joint-worst record in La Liga alongside Girona, and a total of nine points has left them at the bottom of the division.

Julian Calero was dismissed as head coach off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Athletic Bilbao on November 29, with Alvaro del Moral appointed on a caretaker basis.

Del Moral has already managed to secure one victory at the helm, with Levante entering this match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Ciudad Cieza in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

Osasuna La Liga form:

LLDLLD

Osasuna form (all competitions):

WDLLDW

Levante La Liga form:

LDLLLL

Levante form (all competitions):

WLLLLW

Team News

Osasuna will be without the services of Iker Benito on Monday, while Valentin Rosier and Kike Barja need to be assessed due to fitness problems.

The hosts will be boosted by the returns of Alejandro Catena and Inigo Arguibide following suspensions, and the former is set to come straight back into the XI.

There are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to the Osasuna side here, with Ante Budimir once again set to lead the line - the striker has four La Liga goals to his name this term.

As for Levante, Adrian de la Fuente and Matias Moreno have been ruled out of the match, while Carlos Espi and Pablo Martinez are both regarded as doubts.

The visitors have two strikers who have been in strong goalscoring form this season, with Etta Eyong netting five times in 12 appearances, while Ivan Romero has five goals to his name, and both are set to feature in the final third of the field.

Jeremy Toljan has been another strong performer for Levante this season, and the 31-year-old will feature at the back for the promoted outfit.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Moncayola, Boyomo, Catena, Bretones; Gomez, Torro; Munoz, Oroz, Ruben Garcia; Budimir

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Elgezabal, Matturro, Sanchez; Alvarez, Arriaga, Vencedor, Olasgasti; Eyong, Romero

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Levante

Osasuna have been relatively strong at home this season, but Levante have also impressed on their travels, so this is shaping up to be a very interesting match. It would not be a surprise to see a home or indeed an away win, but we are expecting the points to be shared on Monday.

