Preview: Levante vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign away to Levante on Saturday.

The Basque outfit are currently eighth in the La Liga table, boasting 17 points from their first 13 matches of the 2025-26 campaign, while the hosts are down in 19th spot on nine points.

Match preview

Levante will enter Saturday's match off the back of three straight defeats to Celta Vigo, Atletico Madrid and Valencia, while the strugglers have actually lost four of their last five at this level.

The promoted outfit were last victorious on October 30, overcoming Orihuela in the Copa del Rey, but they have not managed to triumph in the league since a 2-0 success away to fellow strugglers Real Oviedo at the start of October.

A record of two wins, three draws and eight defeats from 13 La Liga matches this season has brought the Frogs nine points, which has left them in 19th spot in the division.

Julian Calero's side have managed to score 16 times this season, but they have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 24, which is a major concern.

Levante last faced Athletic in March 2022, suffering a 3-1 defeat, and they have not actually managed to overcome the Basque side since December 2018.

That said, three of the last four meetings between these two sides have finished level, including a goalless draw in the corresponding game during the 2021-22 campaign.

Athletic have a record of five wins, two draws and six defeats from their 13 league matches this season, which has left them eighth in the table on 17 points, four points behind sixth-placed Espanyol and some 11 points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Ernesto Valverde's side have only scored 12 times in La Liga this season, and it has also been difficult for them in the Champions League, only picking up four points from their five matches, which has left them down in 27th spot in the overall table.

Athletic will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Slavia Prague in the competition, while they were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona in La Liga last weekend.

The Lions have won 20 of their previous 36 matches against Levante in all competitions, suffering only eight defeats in the process.

Levante La Liga form:

WLDLLL

Levante form (all competitions):

LDWLLL

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

WDLLWL

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

LLLWLD

Team News

Levante will be without the services of Pablo Martinez due to an ankle problem, while Carlos Espi has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue and remains a doubt.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the home side's XI this weekend, with spots for Etta Eyong and Ivan Romero in the final third of the field.

Eyong has scored five times in 10 appearances for Levante this term, while Romero has four in 10, and the pair will be tasked with causing Athletic's back four problems here.

As for Athletic, Yeray Alvarez remains a long-term absentee due to a suspension, while Unai Egiluz, Benat Prados, Inaki Williams, Maroan Sannadi and Nico Serrano are injured.

Oihan Sancet and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta are also suspended on Saturday, so the visitors will be without the services of a whole host of key players.

Nico Williams came off the bench in the Champions League last time out, though, and the Spain international, who has had his fitness problems this term, is in line to start.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Moreno, Dela, Sanchez; Alvarez, Elgezabal, Rey, Vencedor; Romero, Eyong

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Vesga, Jauregizar; Berenguer, S Sanchez, N Williams; Guruzeta

We say: Levante 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic have actually only won one of their six away league games this season, but they will be coming up against a Levante side that are yet to triumph in front of their own fans. Athletic are the favourites, but we believe that Levante's quality in the final third of the field could help them secure a welcome point this weekend.

