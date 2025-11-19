Preview:Valencia vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's La Liga clash between Valencia and Levante, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Valencia will be aiming to record their first victory in Spain's top flight for more than two months when they resume their campaign at home to rivals Levante on Friday evening.

Los Che are currently down in 17th spot in the La Liga table, picking up only 10 points from their first 12 matches of the season, while the visitors are 19th, claiming nine points from their opening 12 games of 2025-26.

Match preview

Two wins, four draws and six defeats - that is how Valencia have performed in Spain's top flight this season, with 10 points leaving them in 17th spot in the table, level on points with 18th-placed Girona.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing start to the season for Valencia, and their last victory in Spain's top flight came two months ago at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Since then, Los Che have lost four and drawn three times in La Liga, but they did manage to record a 5-0 win over Maracena in the first round of the Copa del Rey at the end of October.

Carlos Corberan's side entered the November international break off the back of a positive result, though, drawing 1-1 with Real Betis, and that is a stalemate that could potentially be a springboard for them.

Valencia have tackled rivals Levante in the Valencia derby on 38 occasions, boasting a record of 21 wins, nine draws and eight defeats, but the last meeting between the teams ended in a 1-1 draw in April 2022.

Levante's last league success over Valencia was a 1-0 victory in March 2021, while they have never managed to overcome their rivals at Mestalla, so there is history on the line in this match.

The Frogs are the reigning Segunda Division champions, so finishing 18th or above in La Liga this season would be seen as a successful campaign, and there have been some positive signs early in the campaign.

A record of two wins, three draws and seven defeats from 12 matches has brought Julian Calero's side nine points, which has left them in 19th spot in the table, one point behind 17th-placed Valencia.

Levante have actually scored 16 times in their 12 matches, with the in-demand Etta Eyong impressing, but they have struggled to keep them out down the other end, conceding 23 times.

The Frogs have actually picked up eight of their nine La Liga points on their travels this season, while Valencia have eight points to show from their six league matches at Mestalla in 2025-26.

Valencia La Liga form:

LLDLLD

Valencia form (all competitions):

LDLWLD

Levante La Liga form:

DWLDLL

Levante form (all competitions):

WLDWLL

Team News

Valencia will once again be without the services of Mouctar Diakhaby due to a hamstring issue, while Dimitri Foulquier and Filip Ugrinic are also expected to miss out with injury problems.

Largie Ramazani will also need to be assessed, with the 24-year-old missing the team's last five matches due to a muscular problem which has proven to be difficult to overcome.

Head coach Corberan could make just the one change to the side that started against Real Betis before the international break, with Hugo Duro potentially being introduced in the final third of the field.

As for Levante, Pablo Martinez remains on the sidelines due to an ankle problem.

However, Unai Vencedor is set to return after serving a suspension in the defeat to Atletico last time out.

Ivan Romero was back on the bench last time out after recovering from an injury, and the 24-year-old should now start alongside Eyong in the final third of the field.

Eyong's future remains the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona all believed to be interested in the Cameroon international.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Lopez, Guerra, Pepelu, Danjuma; Duro, Almeida

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Dela, Moreno, Sanchez; Alvarez, Elgezabal, Arriaga, Olasagasti; Romero, Eyong

We say: Valencia 2-1 Levante

This is a really difficult match to call, as Levante have been much better on their travels this season than at home, while Valencia have won just twice at Mestalla this term. We are expecting some goals due to Levante's attacking intent, but Valencia should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

