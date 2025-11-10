Manchester United reportedly consider reigniting their interest in Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra during the January transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly considering reigniting their interest in Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra during the January transfer window, with the Spaniard potentially available for as little as €20m (£17.5m).

The Red Devils were heavily linked with Guerra over the summer, and at one stage, the club were believed to be close to reaching an agreement with Valencia in order to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, the 22-year-old ultimately signed a new deal at Mestalla, with his contract, which has a release clause of €100m (£88m), running until the summer of 2029.

Guerra has contributed two assists in 13 appearances for Valencia this season, but he has only played the full 90 minutes on two occasions in La Liga during the 2025-26 campaign.

There has been criticism of the Spaniard's overall performance level this term, and according to reports in Spain, Valencia are considering a sale during the January transfer window.

Man United 'considering' January move for Guerra

Los Che would allegedly be willing to let Guerra leave for as little as €20m (£17.5m), which has placed Man United on red alert approaching the start of 2026.

Man United are far from the only club interested, though, with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan said to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Mestalla.

Guerra has scored eight goals and registered six assists in 102 appearances for Valencia, and he is regarded as an all-round midfielder due to his ability to contribute from both an offensive and a defensive point of view.

The Spaniard has scored eight goals and registered six assists in 94 La Liga appearances, while he was capped on 22 occasions by Spain Under-21s but is yet to secure a senior cap for La Roja.

Could Guerra replace Mainoo at Man United?

Kobbie Mainoo's future continues to be called into question, with Napoli expected to make a strong push to sign the Englishman, potentially on loan, during the January transfer window.

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay has allegedly urged the Italian champions to move for Mainoo, who is concerned by his lack of football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Guerra's arrival in January could potentially open the door for Mainoo to leave, while Man United are also being linked with Atletico's Conor Gallagher ahead of the winter window.

The Red Devils may also be in the market for a new striker in January due to a knee injury for Benjamin Sesko, although the extent of the striker's issue is still unclear at this stage of proceedings.