Scott McTominay has reportedly urged Napoli to make a move for his former Manchester United teammate Kobbie Mainoo during the January transfer window.

Mainoo asked to leave Old Trafford on loan in the latter stages of the summer market due to concerns over his lack of football, but the Red Devils refused to grant the request.

The 20-year-old is yet to start in the Premier League for Man United this season, with all seven of his appearances in the top flight of English football coming off the bench.

Mainoo was not involved in his side's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday due to a minor injury, with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes again selected in the middle of midfield, before Manuel Ugarte came off the bench in the second half of the clash in North London.

McTominay left Man United for Napoli in the summer of 2024, and the Scotland international has thrived in Naples, scoring 17 goals and registering seven assists in 50 appearances.

McTominay 'urges' Napoli to sign Mainoo from Man United

According to The Sun, McTominay has urged his Italian club to make a move for Mainoo in January.

The report claims that the Scot has spoken with Napoli head coach Antonio Conte about Mainoo, detailing his strengths and how he could help drive the Italian champions forward.

Mainoo is still believed to be in Man United's long-term plans, but he will miss out on a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup without a strong second half of the campaign.

Napoli and Man United have formed a strong relationship, with Rasmus Hojlund also on loan at the Serie A club from the Red Devils, and that move will become permanent during next summer's transfer window.

Will Man United allow Mainoo to leave in January?

Roma and West Ham United are also among the clubs to be linked with Mainoo, who is clearly frustrated with his playing situation at Old Trafford.

Man United's absence from Europe this season has significantly reduced their fixture list, and Mainoo will find it difficult to secure regular starts unless there are a couple of injuries in the middle of midfield.

The youngster's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in June 2027, and discussions over an extension have stalled, so there is real uncertainty surrounding his future.

Napoli are seemingly pushing to sign him in the winter, but unless Man United can identify a suitable replacement, then it is very difficult to imagine a deal going through.

A permanent sale would also be a major decision for the Red Devils considering Mainoo's potential, with the club instead potentially sanctioning a loan exit at the start of 2026.