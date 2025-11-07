Preview:Valencia vs Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Betis, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mestalla will play host to an intriguing La Liga affair on Sunday evening, as Valencia welcome Real Betis.

Valencia have struggled to get going in the opening months of the season, picking up only nine points from their 11 matches, which has left them down in 18th spot in the La Liga table, while Real Betis are up in fifth, boasting 19 points from their first 11 games of the campaign.

Match preview

Valencia have a record of two wins, three draws and six defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with nine points leaving them in 18th spot in the division, just two points ahead of basement side Girona.

Los Che managed to end October on a positive note, beating Maracena 5-0 in the first round of the Copa del Rey, but they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga last weekend.

Valencia have not actually managed to pick up all three points in Spain's top flight since beating Athletic Bilbao on September 20, suffering four defeats in their last five league games.

Carlos Corberan's side finished 12th in La Liga last season, so there was clear room for improvement this term, but it has not been the start to the campaign that many would have been expecting.

Valencia comfortably lead the overall head-to-head record against Real Betis, winning 68 and losing 44 of their 141 encounters, including a 4-2 success in the corresponding match at Mestalla last season.

Real Betis only managed to take a point off Valencia in their two league matches last season, but there is no question that the Seville outfit will enter Sunday's game in much the better form.

Los Verdiblancos, who finished sixth in Spain's top flight last season, recorded a 2-0 victory over Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday, with the result leaving them ninth in the overall table, picking up eight points from their four matches in the league phase of the competition.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have also impressed in La Liga this season, boasting a record of five wins, four draws and two defeats from 11 matches, which has left them fifth in the table on 19 points.

Real Betis have won each of their last three matches in all competitions, including a 3-0 home success over Mallorca in Spain's top flight last time out.

Los Verdiblancos have picked up seven points from their five away league games this term, while Valencia have seven points to show from their five La Liga fixtures at Mestalla.

Valencia La Liga form:

DLLDLL

Valencia form (all competitions):

LLDLWL

Real Betis La Liga form:

WWWDLW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

DDLWWW

Team News

Valencia are again set to be without the services of Filip Ugrinic, Dimitri Foulquier and Mouctar Diakhaby for the contest with Real Betis on Sunday, with all three injured.

Largie Ramazani has also been unavailable for the team's last four matches due to a muscular problem, and it remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old recovers in time.

Head coach Corberan will make changes from the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Real Madrid, with Hugo Duro and Javi Guerra both expected to be introduced into the XI.

As for Real Betis, Junior Firpo, Pau Lopez and Isco are again set to miss out due to injury problems.

Head coach Pellegrini is set to make changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Lyon, with Cucho Hernandez likely to lead the line, while Sofyan Amrabat, Hector Bellerin and Marc Bartra are also in line to earn recalls.

Antony has been in excellent form for Real Betis this season following his arrival on a permanent basis from Manchester United, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 10 appearances, and the Brazilian will again be in the starting side for the visitors.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Rioja, Pepelu, Guerra, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Amrabat, Fornals; Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

We say: Valencia 1-1 Real Betis

Real Betis have only won one of their five away league games this season, drawing the other four, while Valencia have lost just two of their five at home. The visitors are in the better form, but we are expecting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw this weekend.

