Valencia head coach Carlos Corberan reacts to speculation linking him with a return to the Championship at a time when Middlesbrough are considering their options to replace Rob Edwards.

Carlos Corberan has maintained that his focus remains on Valencia despite speculation linking him with a return to the Championship.

The Spaniard forged his reputation through spells with Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion before taking the opportunity to manage hometown club Valencia in December.

As well as spearheading a successful survival bid in La Liga during the second half of 2024-25, Corberan boasts a positive managerial record of 14 wins, 11 draws and 12 defeats from 37 matches in charge of Valencia.

Nevertheless, Valencia sitting in 17th position in the current La Liga table has led to speculation that the powers-that-be at the Mestalla are considering a change.

Furthermore, Middlesbrough are on the hunt for a new manager with Rob Edwards due to be confirmed as Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach over the next 24 hours.

Corberan comments on Middlesbrough speculation

On Sunday, Valencia earned a valuable 1-1 draw against Real Betis to theoretically ease the pressure on Corberan heading into the November international break.

In a report relayed by El Desmarque, the 42-year-old expressed his desire to turn things around at Valencia rather than consider a move elsewhere.

Corberan said: "Regarding any rumours, I can only say that my commitment to turning things around is the absolute maximum.

"We’re going to give it our all to reverse this situation because nothing hurts us more than seeing Valencia like this."

The same report claims that Middlesbrough have not made any kind of approach for Corberan's services.

Could other Championship clubs target Corberan?

Prior to Saturday's win over Oxford United, West Brom may have been considered an attempt to reunite themselves with Corberan.

Southampton are also looking to appoint a successor to Will Still, although Corberan is not someone who has been heavily linked with a switch to St Mary's.

The vacant Norwich City role is unlikely to be viewed as an attractive position by Corberan, who seems more likely to remain in Spain for the foreseeable future.