Middlesbrough and Swansea City announce their respective new head coaches at the same time amid Kim Helleberg allegedly rejecting one of the clubs for the other.

Middlesbrough have confirmed that they have appointed Kim Hellberg - who allegedly rejected Swansea City - as their new head coach.

The two Championship clubs have taken their time in finding successors to Rob Edwards and Alan Sheehan, who departed their respective roles during the November international break.

Hellberg was initially linked with a move to Swansea on the back of impressing at Hammarby, who have finished runners-up in the last two seasons in Sweden's top flight.

However, despite discussions with the Welsh outfit, the 37-year-old has made the decision to make the switch to the Riverside Stadium.



Hellberg becomes Middlesbrough head coach

The Swede told the club's official website: "I'm delighted to have been appointed as Boro's head coach and I'm very proud to be here.

"A lot of things make Boro the perfect choice for me. The way they play and want to play, together with the crowd, suits me and how I want to work.

"I want us to play quick and aggressive football, and to try to win the ball as quickly as possible if we don't have it. I want us to be quick on goal and create a lot of chances.

"I've been very impressed with the players and how they've worked so far this season, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with them."

Quirkily, at the same time as Middlesbrough announced Hellberg's arrival, Swansea took to social media to confirm the appointment of Vitor Matos.



Former Liverpool coach becomes Swansea manager

After 12 games in Portugal's second tier, Matos guided Maritimo to top of the table, but he has taken the opportunity to return to English football having previously worked under Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's elite development coach.

Swansea CEO Tom Gorringe told the club's official website: "We spoke to a range of candidates and Vitor was the clear stand-out with a cohesive plan of how to take our squad forward and improve.

“Vitor has spent over a decade working at elite clubs, and has been a trusted figure for some of the best coaches operating in the modern game.

“He is committed to playing an attacking brand of football, and to developing players technically and tactically, and we are sure supporters are going to enjoy watching his Swansea City team in action.”

At a time when Middlesbrough sit in second position in the Championship table, Swansea are down in 20th place, albeit there being just a 13-point difference between the teams.